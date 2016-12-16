Gordon Mote Celebrates The Holidays With Srius XM Christmas Special

GRAMMY®-nominated musician Gordon Mote will ring in the holiday season this month with an hour-long Christmas special on SiriusXM’s enLighten Channel (Channel 65). The seasonal special will air at 6:00 PM 12/23, 3:00 PM 12/24, Noon 12/25, and 6:00 PM 12/25 (Eastern Time).
Mote taped the special before an invitation-only audience at SiriusXM’s studio located in the tower of Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena. Performing selections from his Christmas album, The Star Still Shines (New Haven Records), Mote entertained those in attendance with a mix of holiday favorites, as well as original songs.
“Gordon Mote’s Christmas concert recording at SiriusXM was the perfect kick-off to the holiday season,” says radio promoter Jan Binkley Puryear. “In the heart of downtown Nashville, Gordon sang Christmas favorites and new classics, like ‘The Star Still Shines’—the title cut of his Christmas project—to the delight of the studio crowd. SiriusXM’s Kyle Cantrell emceed the event hosted by SiriusXM enLighten and New Haven Records. It was a great time of celebration, fun, fellowship and Christmas cheer with the incredible Gordon Mote.”
Billed as “North America’s Southern Gospel Station,” SiriusXM’s enLighten channel (channel 65) is available commercial-free via satellite to more than 29 million subscribers. In addition to his forthcoming holiday special, Mote recorded an exclusive performance for SiriusXM listeners earlier this year in support of his latest studio project, Gordon Mote Sings Hymns and Songs of Inspiration.
“It is always a pleasure to work with Kyle Cantrell, all the great people at SiriusXM and enLighten, and the incredible studio audience,” Mote comments. “What a wonderful way for Kimberly and I to wish the SiriusXM subscribers all around North America a very blessed, joyful and Merry Christmas.”
Mote received his first career GRAMMY® nomination for Best Roots Gospel Album earlier this month. He will perform holiday shows in select cities throughout the remainder of the year. For a full list of tour dates and more information, visit www.gordonmote.com.
