Gordon Mote Celebrates The Holidays With Srius XM Christmas Special

“Gordon Mote’s Christmas concert recording at SiriusXM was the perfect kick-off to the holiday season,” says radio promoter Jan Binkley Puryear. “In the heart of downtown Nashville, Gordon sang Christmas favorites and new classics, like ‘The Star Still Shines’—the title cut of his Christmas project—to the delight of the studio crowd. SiriusXM’s Kyle Cantrell emceed the event hosted by SiriusXM enLighten and New Haven Records. It was a great time of celebration, fun, fellowship and Christmas cheer with the incredible Gordon Mote.”

“It is always a pleasure to work with Kyle Cantrell, all the great people at SiriusXM and enLighten, and the incredible studio audience,” Mote comments. “What a wonderful way for Kimberly and I to wish the SiriusXM subscribers all around North America a very blessed, joyful and Merry Christmas.”

