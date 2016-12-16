Miracles at the Highest Point of Faith – Dr. Tim Hill

Sarah must have known something unusual was going on. Abraham hadn’t slept through a complete night for a while now. Tossing and turning in the night and pacing around during the day, Abraham was wrestling with God.

Had he heard the Lord correctly?

“Take your son Isaac to Mt. Moriah

and offer him as a sacrifice.”

The day had come. He would now make the journey with Isaac by his side. No explanations and little to no understanding of the big picture, yet total obedience to the call. That describes Abraham’s response to all that God has said.

You can believe that Isaac had a few questions along the way. He was a most obedient yet observant son. It must have felt like an arrow in Abraham’s heart when his boy said, “Dad, everything we need to perform the sacrifice is here except the lamb.”

It took everything Abraham could muster to say but even more to believe these words, “God will provide.” With that said, they kept walking up the mountain.

How could Abraham know what was happening on the other side of Mt. Moriah? A ram was slowly moving along. Step by step, inch by inch, ever closer to the summit of the mountain.

He laid Isaac on the altar, raised the knife in the air with every intention of completing the command of God. About that time, a ram caught in the brush bellowed out its plea for help. An angel seized Abraham’s arm and said “Let the boy live.”

God had indeed provided a sacrifice. While Abraham and Isaac faithfully scaled their side of the mountain, the miracle of provision was ascending the other side.

And so it is with you. Keep climbing and moving upward. Just on the opposite side of your mountain, there is movement going on. A miracle with your name on it is inching upward to meet you just in time. Step by step it is climbing to meet you at the highest point of your faith. At that place, hope unites with promise and mercy makes a way.

Abraham renamed the mountain to Jehovah Jireh which means God has provided.

I wonder, what will you name your mountain when all of this is over?