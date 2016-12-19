Ad
News Ticker

Misty Freeman Signs With Daywind Roots

December 19, 2016 Absolutely Gospel Music News & Scoops 0

mistyHendersonville, TN (December 19th, 2016) – Misty Freeman is no stranger to Southern Gospel music, having spent most of her life on a tour bus with her family, The Freemans.  An accomplished artist and musician in her own right, Misty Freeman is a welcomed addition to the Daywind Roots label.

Influenced by artists such as Allison Krauss and Dolly Parton, Misty’s raw and honest vocals resonate with the soul and deliver the truth of the Gospel with transparency and grace.  Although Misty has released solo albums in the past, her project with Daywind Roots will be the first solo release in nearly a decade.  Slated for early Spring 2017, the EP will contain six new songs, and feature a special bonus Christmas track.

“We have worked with the Freemans for many years and when we talked to Misty about doing a solo project, I knew that it would be a very special and unique CD,” comments Daywind VP Scott Godsey. “The songs and arrangements are fresh and contain a strong message. Daywind is proud to partner with Misty and have her as part of the Daywind Roots family!”

Daywind Roots strives to fill a void left in Christian music. The rich, classic sounds of Christian, country and gospel artists are the foundation of the label; providing these timeless artists with a home to create new, quality music to be heard by fans around the world.

Absolutely Gospel Music on sabyoutubeAbsolutely Gospel Music on sabvimeoAbsolutely Gospel Music on sabtwitterAbsolutely Gospel Music on sabfacebook
Absolutely Gospel Music
Formed over 19 years ago by Deon & Susan Unthank originally as SoGospelNews.com, the site was birthed from an email discussion group by the same name. The SoGospelNews email discussion list was created by the Unthanks after the Singing News shut down its extremely popular discussion list. SoGospelNews started as a simple webpage listing artists, fans, individuals, etc. that were avid supporters of the newly formed SoGospelNews talk list. The site eventually took on printing news for Southern Gospel artists, and eventually took on reviewing the latest recordings from both signed and independent artists within the small genre. SoGospelNews became the most viewed Southern Gospel website on the Internet with over 4,000,000 hits per month.

The Unthank family are now involved in the site, as well as the addition of over two dozen staff writers. The website is based out of Murfreesboro, Tennessee. In April 2010, SoGospelNews changed its name to AbsolutelyGospel.com. The name change allows them to cover news items of not only Southern Gospel, but also Country Gospel, Inspirational, and Black Gospel.

On January 5, 2011, Susan Unthank passed away, leaving the website in control of Deon, their son, Chris, and their daughter Amy.

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2016 | MH Magazine WordPress Theme by MH Themes