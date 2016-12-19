Misty Freeman Signs With Daywind Roots

Hendersonville, TN (December 19th, 2016) – Misty Freeman is no stranger to Southern Gospel music, having spent most of her life on a tour bus with her family, The Freemans. An accomplished artist and musician in her own right, Misty Freeman is a welcomed addition to the Daywind Roots label.

Influenced by artists such as Allison Krauss and Dolly Parton, Misty’s raw and honest vocals resonate with the soul and deliver the truth of the Gospel with transparency and grace. Although Misty has released solo albums in the past, her project with Daywind Roots will be the first solo release in nearly a decade. Slated for early Spring 2017, the EP will contain six new songs, and feature a special bonus Christmas track.

“We have worked with the Freemans for many years and when we talked to Misty about doing a solo project, I knew that it would be a very special and unique CD,” comments Daywind VP Scott Godsey. “The songs and arrangements are fresh and contain a strong message. Daywind is proud to partner with Misty and have her as part of the Daywind Roots family!”

Daywind Roots strives to fill a void left in Christian music. The rich, classic sounds of Christian, country and gospel artists are the foundation of the label; providing these timeless artists with a home to create new, quality music to be heard by fans around the world.