Monday – December 19, 2016

The Nelons hold on to the #1 spot for a fourth week with “My Father’s House”. The chart also sees a debut this week from the LeFevre Quartet. Fan favorite this week was the Jim Brady Trio‘s “Homesick For Heaven” for the third time. Other songs popular with the fans included the latest singles from The Nelons, Wilburn & Wilburn, Kingsmen, and Triumphant. Stop in and vote for your favorite artists!
Top 40 Weekly Chart
|
TW
|
LW
|
#WK
|
TITLE
|
ARTIST
|
PEAK
|
1
|
1
|
20
|My Father’s House
|Nelons
|
1(4)
|
2
|
2
|
19
|Living In the Promised Land
|Triumphant
|
1(2)
|
3
|
3
|
17
|Mourning Into Dancing
|Bowling Family
|
3
|
4
|
5
|
18
|Somebody’s Miracle
|Brian Free & Assurance
|
3
|
5
|
10
|
15
|I Love You This Much
|Whisnants
|
2
|
6
|
7
|
8
|Homesick For Heaven
|Jim Brady Trio
|
6
|
7
|
12
|
16
|Here I Stand Amazed
|Kingsmen
|
7
|
8
|
14
|
9
|Only Faith Can See
|Erwins
|
8
|
9
|
9
|
9
|He Welcomes the Beggar
|11th Hour
|
9
|
10
|
8
|
15
|Saving Us a Place In the Choir
|Kingdom Heirs
|
8
|
11
|
6
|
16
|God Is Always Good
|Amber Nelon Thompson
|
5
|
12
|
11
|
23
|It’s What He’s Done
|Wilburn & Wilburn
|
9
|
13
|
16
|
16
|I Choose to Stand
|Mylon Hayes Family
|
8
|
14
|
13
|
5
|Heavenly Father
|Cana’s Voice
|
13
|
15
|
20
|
11
|Someone’s Listenin’
|Jeff & Sheri Easter
|
15
|
16
|
18
|
18
|Heaven’s Jubilee
|Littles
|
16
|
17
|
19
|
9
|Joshua Led God’s Children
|Ernie Haase & Signature Sound
|
16
|
18
|
17
|
10
|Never Forsaken
|Tribute
|
15
|
19
|
4
|
21
|If We Ever Gotta Look
|Hoppers
|
4
|
20
|
25
|
6
|We Are Not Ashamed
|Taylors
|
20
|
21
|
21
|
5
|Don’t You Think You Ought to Worship Me
|Wisecarvers
|
21
|
22
|
22
|
7
|He Lives to Love
|Watts, Rowsey & Bean
|
22
|
23
|
23
|
5
|There Is Coming a Day
|Talleys
|
18
|
24
|
28
|
7
|Already In Canaan Land
|Mark Trammell Quartet
|
24
|
25
|
24
|
10
|O, the Blood
|Gordon Mote
|
20
|
26
|
26
|
10
|It Doesn’t Get Better Than This
|Hyssongs
|
26
|
27
|
30
|
3
|Pick Me Up & Carry Me
|Mark Bishop & Forget the Sea
|
27
|
28
|
31
|
2
|Still
|Legacy Five
|
28
|
29
|
29
|
5
|Lead Them to Jesus
|Ball Brothers
|
29
|
30
|
27
|
11
|Mama’s Rocking Chair
|Ivan Parker
|
25
|
31
|
33
|
11
|God’s Appointed Time
|Pruitt Family
|
31
|
32
|
38
|
2
|If I Shout
|Jason Crabb
|
32
|
33
|
36
|
14
|He Lived to Tell It
|Williamsons
|
16
|
34
|
39
|
8
|The Prodigal Son
|Second Half Quartet
|
34
|
35
|
15
|
20
|New Song
|Browders
|
5
|
36
|
37
|
8
|Working On a Building
|Gaither Vocal Band
|
32
|
37
|
35
|
9
|When I Cross to the Other Side of Jordan
|Blackwood Brothers
|
26
|
38
|
40
|
4
|It Ain’t Gonna Worry Me
|Guardians
|
32
|
39
|
34
|
26
|Calling
|Karen Peck & New River
|
1(4)
|
40
|
*
|
1
|He Was There
|LeFevre Quartet
|
40
|
TW – This
week on the chart
|
LW – Last
week on the chart
|
#WK – Number
of weeks
on the chart
|
#1 For
the Week
|
Indicates 1st Week on chart
|
Greatest Gain on Chart
|
On
chart the longest
|
Highest on chart after dropping off
