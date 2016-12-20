No More Death – Bryan Hutson

I have said many times that “Life is short.” It seems the older that I get, the more REAL that statement becomes. I have said many times that “Life is short.” It seems the older that I get, the more REAL that statement becomes.

We believe that we are immortal. We also believe that those whom we love with always be there.

That is simply not true.

I lost my Dad 17 years ago. It still seems like yesterday that he passed.

Psalm 144:4 “Man is like a breath; his days are like a passing shadow.”

Just this year, Yvonne and I have lost so many friends. We’ve seen the pain, heartache and loneliness that death brings.

The pain is very real.

Death is no respecter of persons. Meaning that death will come to the old, young, rich, poor… to everyone.

James 4:14-15 “Yet you do not know what tomorrow will bring. What is your life? For you are a mist that appears for a little time and then vanishes. Instead you ought to say, “If the Lord wills, we will live and do this or that.”

So, how do we “deal with death”? The only way we can, is to trust IN the ONE who DEFEATED death.. Jesus Christ.

Yes, the pain is very REAL, but our God is REAL.

Matthew 5:4 “Blessed are those who mourn, for they shall be comforted.”

2 Corinthians 1:3 “Blessed be the God and Father of our Lord Jesus Christ, the Father of mercies and God of all comfort.”

He can bring you comfort today.

He can heal your heart.

He can give you hope for tomorrow.

One day, however, there will be NO more death.

Revelation 21:4 “He (God) will wipe away every tear from their eyes, and death shall be no more, neither shall there be mourning, nor crying, nor pain anymore, for the former things have passed away.”