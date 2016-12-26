Monday – December 26, 2016

The Nelons hold on to the #1 spot for a fifth week with “My Father’s House”. The chart is at a standstill until the holidays end and will return on January 9, 2017.
Top 40 Weekly Chart
|
TW
|
LW
|
#WK
|
TITLE
|
ARTIST
|
PEAK
|
1
|
1
|
21
|My Father’s House
|Nelons
|
1(5)
|
2
|
2
|
20
|Living In the Promised Land
|Triumphant
|
1(2)
|
3
|
3
|
18
|Mourning Into Dancing
|Bowling Family
|
3
|
4
|
4
|
19
|Somebody’s Miracle
|Brian Free & Assurance
|
3
|
5
|
5
|
16
|I Love You This Much
|Whisnants
|
2
|
6
|
6
|
9
|Homesick For Heaven
|Jim Brady Trio
|
6
|
7
|
7
|
17
|Here I Stand Amazed
|Kingsmen
|
7
|
8
|
8
|
10
|Only Faith Can See
|Erwins
|
8
|
9
|
9
|
10
|He Welcomes the Beggar
|11th Hour
|
9
|
10
|
10
|
16
|Saving Us a Place In the Choir
|Kingdom Heirs
|
8
|
11
|
11
|
17
|God Is Always Good
|Amber Nelon Thompson
|
5
|
12
|
12
|
24
|It’s What He’s Done
|Wilburn & Wilburn
|
9
|
13
|
13
|
17
|I Choose to Stand
|Mylon Hayes Family
|
8
|
14
|
14
|
6
|Heavenly Father
|Cana’s Voice
|
13
|
15
|
15
|
12
|Someone’s Listenin’
|Jeff & Sheri Easter
|
15
|
16
|
16
|
19
|Heaven’s Jubilee
|Littles
|
16
|
17
|
17
|
10
|Joshua Led God’s Children
|Ernie Haase & Signature Sound
|
16
|
18
|
18
|
11
|Never Forsaken
|Tribute
|
15
|
19
|
19
|
22
|If We Ever Gotta Look
|Hoppers
|
4
|
20
|
20
|
7
|We Are Not Ashamed
|Taylors
|
20
|
21
|
21
|
6
|Don’t You Think You Ought to Worship Me
|Wisecarvers
|
21
|
22
|
22
|
8
|He Lives to Love
|Watts, Rowsey & Bean
|
22
|
23
|
23
|
6
|There Is Coming a Day
|Talleys
|
18
|
24
|
24
|
8
|Already In Canaan Land
|Mark Trammell Quartet
|
24
|
25
|
25
|
11
|O, the Blood
|Gordon Mote
|
20
|
26
|
26
|
11
|It Doesn’t Get Better Than This
|Hyssongs
|
26
|
27
|
27
|
4
|Pick Me Up & Carry Me
|Mark Bishop & Forget the Sea
|
27
|
28
|
28
|
3
|Still
|Legacy Five
|
28
|
29
|
29
|
6
|Lead Them to Jesus
|Ball Brothers
|
29
|
30
|
30
|
12
|Mama’s Rocking Chair
|Ivan Parker
|
25
|
31
|
31
|
12
|God’s Appointed Time
|Pruitt Family
|
31
|
32
|
32
|
3
|If I Shout
|Jason Crabb
|
32
|
33
|
33
|
15
|He Lived to Tell It
|Williamsons
|
16
|
34
|
34
|
9
|The Prodigal Son
|Second Half Quartet
|
34
|
35
|
35
|
21
|New Song
|Browders
|
5
|
36
|
36
|
9
|Working On a Building
|Gaither Vocal Band
|
32
|
37
|
37
|
10
|When I Cross to the Other Side of Jordan
|Blackwood Brothers
|
26
|
38
|
38
|
5
|It Ain’t Gonna Worry Me
|Guardians
|
32
|
39
|
39
|
27
|Calling
|Karen Peck & New River
|
1(4)
|
40
|
40
|
2
|He Was There
|LeFevre Quartet
|
40
|
TW – This
week on the chart
|
LW – Last
week on the chart
|
#WK – Number
of weeks
on the chart
|
#1 For
the Week
|
Indicates 1st Week on chart
|
Greatest Gain on Chart
|
On
chart the longest
|
Highest on chart after dropping off
