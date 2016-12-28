Multi-Award Winning Vocalist Steve Ladd Co-Promotes Joy Retreats  

Ad
joy-retreat326CENTRE, Alabama (December 28, 2016) Multi-Award winning Christian music vocalist Steve Ladd is excited to announce his participation in the upcoming Myrtle Beach Joy Retreat.

Joy Retreats are two day Southern Gospel music and ministry events designed to encourage and edify the body of Christ. The concerts will feature great Gospel music with the artist’s greatest hits, impromptu quartet presentations of some of your Gospel favorites, renowned anthems backed by a combined community mass choir, side splitting comedy, live music, and inspired messages from evangelist and author David Ring.

This year’s Myrtle Beach Joy Retreat is scheduled for February 3-4, 2017 at Grand Strand Baptist Church in Myrtle Beach, SC. In addition to Steve Ladd and David Ring, the retreat will feature such beloved artists and comedians as Mark Bishop, Tim Lovelace, Keith Plott, and Mark Lanier.

Steve Ladd commented, “I think this is the first time that all these soloists are together for one event. On top of the great singing, David Ring will bring a great word on both days. We want these two days to be a time of refreshing for the people during this new year. This will be the first of many, at different locations, for the Joy Retreat brand!”

In other news, Steve’s latest radio release, “One More River”, will debut at #55 (and climbing) on the upcoming February 2017 edition of the Singing News Top 80 national chart. In addition, Steve will be entering his seventh year of full-time ministry as a soloist in 2017.

If you would like to interview Steve Ladd contact AG Publicity at info@agpublicity.com.

To learn more about Steve Ladd go to http://steveladdmusic.com.

Follow Steve on FaceBook at https://www.facebook.com/SteveLaddMusic and Twitter at https://twitter.com/SteveLaddMusic.

For booking Steve contact 256-266-1149.

 

