The Lloyd family covet your prayers for absolutelygospel.com columnist, Bill Lloyd, whose “Red Back Hymnal” articles have become a favorite monthly feature. Bill had a scheduled surgery on December 8 for a partial nephrectomy due to a cancerous tumor on the left kidney.

His sister Janice Crow stated, “He was progressing well until Christmas Eve when he was rushed back to St. Louis University Hospital for complications, excessive bleeding and massive infection at the wound sites. He responded well at first and was to be released December 28 when once more complications sent him back into surgery for yet another repair/correction”.

Please keep Bill in your prayers as he continues to recover.