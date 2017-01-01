“But seek ye first the kingdom of God, and His righteousness; and all these things shall be added unto you.”

‭‭Matthew‬ ‭6:33 KJV

2016 was a year of firsts for me. I did a lot of things I’ve never done before.

I rode an elephant in South Africa, I went down a super high water slide on an inner-tube (which involved a lot of stair-climbing), I learned to shoot a gun, I rode on a very fast speed boat on a huge lake, and several more things!! I overcame some fears. I pushed myself to do it. I’m not really sure why, but I’d never done any of these things before. This was a first for me! I enjoyed them all! First in this instance means; the initial time.

But, I believe that when Jesus was talking about first (seek ye first) it wasn’t a new thing. It was the definition of first that means “before anything else”!! Put HIM and His Kingdom first! Nothing else in front of Him! If you seek Him FIRST, He will take care of everything else. Hard thing for us humans…smile! We try to figure it all out. I’ve even “thought” I was helping God out by setting things up. Not so! We must trust that He keeps His word. If He said He will take care of all our needs…He WILL!!

So, with the start of this New Year, let’s put Him FIRST! First in our giving and finances, first with our time, first in our words and language, first in our relationships, first in our homes, just FIRST in our everything! Seek Him first and everything will turn out BEST! Can somebody say “Amen”? Blessings!!