“Redeeming the time, because the days are evil. Therefore do not be unwise, but understand what the Will of The Lord is.”(Ephesians 5:16-17)

“Walk in wisdom toward those who are outside, redeemingthe time. Let your speech always be with grace, seasonedwith salt, that you may know how you ought to answer each other.”(Colossians 4:5-6)

The reason, I believe, my ministry has begun flourishing so fast is The Lord is doing a quick work in these last days, before Christ returns.

After my divorce, I wasted too many years. Finally, I am where I’m supposed to be, doing what God called me to do! I have more support than ever before – my wife, my family, my church, my pastor and friends. I am surrounded by encouragers!

Now, God is redeeming that time I lost. I must make the best of my remaining time here. I’m no spring chicken, at 63! If The Lord tarries His return, I know my days are numbered on this earth. I don’t want to waste any more time.

So, now I am totally surrendered to Jesus!

My prayer: “Lord, send me where I can be most effective, where I can help people and You can work the best through me,”

To All my fellow servants of Jesus Christ: Let’s be totally surrendered to Jesus! “Let’s Redeem

The Time!!”

“In 2017!!”

“The Positive Cowboy”/Jim Sheldon