REVIEW: Collingsworth Family – The Best of the Collingsworth Family, Vol. 2

Without question, The Collingsworth Family has become quite a favorite among Gospel Music fans. For the last 17 years, this family comprised of Phil and Kim Collingsworth and their 4 children, Brooklyn, Courtney, Phillip Jr and Olivia have graced the stages of churches and concert halls across the country and abroad. They have won their way into the hearts of fans of all ages through their lush vocals, impeccable stage presence, Kim’s rousing piano talents, Brooklyn and Courtney’s beautiful violin duets and Phil’s trumpet skills. This is a very talented family indeed.

For the first time ever, they have taken requests from fans, carefully reviewed them and come up with a 2 volume set titled The Best of the Collingsworth Family. They recorded fresh, up to date vocals using the original tracks and now you have a 2 volume set of what feels like brand new music!

Volume 2 has some very special moments including “Light From Heaven” which features the entire ensemble and “He’ll Bring You Through” which is one of Kim’s best solo performances to date and is a great song of hope and encouragement. Phil Sr’s “Trumpet Medley” is also included on the disc as well as Kim’s famous arrangement of “My Tribute” which will have you worshiping and singing along as she plays this powerful song!

Courtney steps up for her beautiful song of “I Can Trust Jesus,” and her mature vocals shine. This one is a definite stand out and so beautiful! Olivia last recorded “Good Ole Days” when she was fairly young and now that she is a young adult to hear her and her siblings sing this famous country hit yet make it all their own is pretty sweet!

“The Healer is Here” and “At Calvary” are two more outstanding songs on the project and are powerful and anointed and feature the entire family. This family has a way of making you forget you may have heard all of these arrangements and songs before. This is a must have for your collection!

Track Listing:

Inhabit The Praise

Light From Heaven

He Already Sees

Trumpet Medley

Tradin’ A Cross for A Crown

He’ll Bring You Through

The Healer Is Here

Sheltered In The Arms of God

Bottom of the Barrel

I Can Trust Jesus

Good ‘Ole Days

At Calvary

My Tribute

