Monday – January 2, 2017

January 2, 2017 Absolutely Gospel Music Weekly Chart 0

The Nelons hold on to the #1 spot for the sixth week with “My Father’s House”. The chart is at a standstill until the holidays end and will return on January 9, 2017.

Top 40 Weekly Chart

TW
LW
#WK
TITLE
ARTIST
PEAK
1
1
22
 My Father’s House Nelons
1(5)
2
2
21
 Living In the Promised Land Triumphant
1(2)
3
3
19
 Mourning Into Dancing Bowling Family
3
4
4
20
 Somebody’s Miracle Brian Free & Assurance
3
5
5
17
 I Love You This Much Whisnants
2
6
6
10
 Homesick For Heaven Jim Brady Trio
6
7
7
18
 Here I Stand Amazed Kingsmen
7
8
8
11
 Only Faith Can See Erwins
8
9
9
11
 He Welcomes the Beggar 11th Hour
9
10
10
17
 Saving Us a Place In the Choir Kingdom Heirs
8
11
11
18
 God Is Always Good Amber Nelon Thompson
5
12
12
25
 It’s What He’s Done Wilburn & Wilburn
9
13
13
18
 I Choose to Stand Mylon Hayes Family
8
14
14
7
 Heavenly Father Cana’s Voice
13
15
15
13
 Someone’s Listenin’ Jeff & Sheri Easter
15
16
16
20
 Heaven’s Jubilee Littles
16
17
17
11
 Joshua Led God’s Children Ernie Haase & Signature Sound
16
18
18
12
 Never Forsaken Tribute
15
19
19
23
 If We Ever Gotta Look Hoppers
4
20
20
8
 We Are Not Ashamed Taylors
20
21
21
7
 Don’t You Think You Ought to Worship Me Wisecarvers
21
22
22
9
 He Lives to Love Watts, Rowsey & Bean
22
23
23
7
 There Is Coming a Day Talleys
18
24
24
9
 Already In Canaan Land Mark Trammell Quartet
24
25
25
12
 O, the Blood Gordon Mote
20
26
26
12
 It Doesn’t Get Better Than This Hyssongs
26
27
27
5
 Pick Me Up & Carry Me Mark Bishop & Forget the Sea
27
28
28
4
 Still Legacy Five
28
29
29
7
 Lead Them to Jesus Ball Brothers
29
30
30
13
 Mama’s Rocking Chair Ivan Parker
25
31
31
13
 God’s Appointed Time Pruitt Family
31
32
32
4
 If I Shout Jason Crabb
32
33
33
16
 He Lived to Tell It Williamsons
16
34
34
10
 The Prodigal Son Second Half Quartet
34
35
35
22
 New Song Browders
5
36
36
10
 Working On a Building Gaither Vocal Band
32
37
37
11
 When I Cross to the Other Side of Jordan Blackwood Brothers
26
38
38
6
 It Ain’t Gonna Worry Me Guardians
32
39
39
28
 Calling Karen Peck & New River
1(4)
40
40
3
 He Was There LeFevre Quartet
40
TWThis
week on the chart
LWLast
week on the chart
#WKNumber
of weeks
on the chart
#1 For
the Week
Indicates 1st Week on chart
Greatest Gain on Chart
On
chart the longest
Highest on chart after dropping off
Absolutely Gospel Music
Formed over 19 years ago by Deon & Susan Unthank originally as SoGospelNews.com, the site was birthed from an email discussion group by the same name. The SoGospelNews email discussion list was created by the Unthanks after the Singing News shut down its extremely popular discussion list. SoGospelNews started as a simple webpage listing artists, fans, individuals, etc. that were avid supporters of the newly formed SoGospelNews talk list. The site eventually took on printing news for Southern Gospel artists, and eventually took on reviewing the latest recordings from both signed and independent artists within the small genre. SoGospelNews became the most viewed Southern Gospel website on the Internet with over 4,000,000 hits per month.

The Unthank family are now involved in the site, as well as the addition of over two dozen staff writers. The website is based out of Murfreesboro, Tennessee. In April 2010, SoGospelNews changed its name to AbsolutelyGospel.com. The name change allows them to cover news items of not only Southern Gospel, but also Country Gospel, Inspirational, and Black Gospel.

On January 5, 2011, Susan Unthank passed away, leaving the website in control of Deon, their son, Chris, and their daughter Amy.

