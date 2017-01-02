Top 100 Songs and 25 Most Played Artists of 2016

The Whisnants claim the #1 song of the year with their mega-hit “Grave Mistake.” The song spent a solid 2 weeks in the top spot but spent over six weeks in the runner up position and 25 weeks on the chart total. The chart saw a total of 21 songs reach the #1 spot by 17 different artists. Only four artists shot multiple songs to the top spot – 11th Hour (“Can You Burn” and “Mountain Moving Faith”), Karen Peck & New River (“Calling” and “I Am Blessed”), Triumphant (“Amazing God” and “Living In the Promised Land”), and The Talleys (“After All This Time” and “The People In the Line”).

Top 100 Songs of 2016

Songs with an asterisk (*) denote #1 songs this year.

RANK SONG ARTIST 1 Grave Mistake* Whisnants 2 My Father’s House* Nelons 3 Amazing God* Triumphant 4 A Soldier Fighting to Go Home* Ernie Haase & Signature Sound 5 Dirt On My Hands* Booth Brothers 6 Calling* Karen Peck & New River 7 After All This Time* Talleys 8 I Am Blessed* Karen Peck & New River 9 Small Town Someone* Jeff & Sheri Easter 10 The Half That’s Never Been Told Jim Brady Trio 11 Can You Burn* 11th Hour 12 Living In the Promised Land* Triumphant 13 Pieces Kingdom Heirs 14 You Asked Him to Leave* Wilburn & Wilburn 15 Jesus, the One* Hoppers 16 If We Ever Gotta Look Hoppers 17 The People In the Line* Talleys 18 Mountain Moving Faith* 11th Hour 19 New Song Browders 20 It’s What He’s Done Wilburn & Wilburn 21 I Was There Bowling Family 22 Keep On Perrys 23 This Is the Year* Isaacs 24 Mourning Into Dancing Bowling Family 25 Something LeFevre Quartet 26 Big Enough Joseph Habedank 27 Just Can’t Make It By Myself Nelons 28 Somebody’s Miracle Brian Free & Assurance 29 Home Jason Crabb 30 I Know Kingsmen 31 That’s Just What Grace Does Brian Free & Assurance 32 I Love You This Much Whisnants 33 Waiting For You to Get Home* Browders 34 Greater Erwins 35 Tumbling Down Canton Junction 36 Hallelujah For the Cross Michael English 37 I’m Gonna Say It* Eighth Day 38 I Choose to Stand Mylon Hayes Family 39 God Is Always Good Amber Nelon Thompson 40 Only Jesus Can Heal This Hurting World Gordon Mote 41 He Does Greater Vision 42 Shoutin’ Sounds* Guardians 43 Silent Prayer Ivan Parker 44 Somebody’s Blessing Eighth Day 45 One More Opportunity Mylon Hayes Family 46 I’m In Good Shape (In the Ship I’m In) Tim Livingston 47 Jesus Changed Everything Ernie Haase & Signature Sound 48 Saving Us a Place In the Choir Kingdom Heirs 49 Did I Just Hear the Thunder Perrys 50 As We Speak* Greater Vision 51 Here I Stand Amazed Kingsmen 52 Lovestruck Zane & Donna King 53 Ready to Sail Erwins 54 Holy, Glory to the Lamb Barry Rowland & Deliverance 55 The Only One Doug Anderson 56 Heaven’s Jubilee Littles 57 When He Carries Me Away Collingsworth Family 58 Forever Forgiven Blackwood Brothers 59 I Remember the Day Tribute 60 Trace the Grace Lore Family 61 Monday Williamsons 62 He’s Been Better Than Good to Me Primitive Quartet 63 When My Tears Wash the Scars Dunaways 64 You Alone Sisters 65 Only Faith Can See Erwins 66 I Can Hardly Wait to Fly Master’s Voice 67 Never Forsaken Tribute 68 I’ll Take It to the Grave Mark Trammell Quartet 69 We Shall Rise Carolina Boys 70 He Won’t Leave You There Jason Crabb 71 That’s a Hallelujah Legacy Five 72 Cheer the Weary Traveler Second Half Quartet 73 Victory In Jesus Gold City 74 He Welcomes the Beggar 11th Hour 75 My Hope Is In the Lord Guardians 76 Joshua Led God’s Children Ernie Haase & Signature Sound 77 Someone’s Listenin’ Jeff & Sheri Easter 78 Homesick For Heaven Jim Brady Trio 79 He Lived To Tell It Williamsons 80 It Takes Jesus Zane & Donna King 81 He Won’t Fail You Taylors 82 Happy Rhythm Booth Brothers 83 Someday Ball Brothers 84 Welcome Home Joseph Habedank 85 What If McKameys 86 For Every Goliath Carolina Boys 87 O, the Blood Gordon Mote 88 What the Bible Says Collingsworth Family 89 One Way, One Name, One Door Down East Boys 90 Good Lord Willing* Jim Brady Trio 91 He Still Saves Brian Free & Assurance 92 It Doesn’t Get Better Than This Hyssongs 93 Heavenly Father Cana’s Voice 94 Leave It All On the Altar Isaacs 95 Lord of Mercy Master’s Voice 96 You Don’t Even Want to Make Me Pray Pruitt Family 97 He Lives to Love Watts, Rowsey & Bean 98 Now a Witness Am I Down East Boys 99 The King Is Coming Medley Mark Trammell Quartet 100 There’s Still Room, There’s Still

Hope, There’s Still Time Hyssongs

11th Hour was the most played artist of the year after taking two songs to the #1 spot and charting a third single as well. Perennial chart-topper Karen Peck & New River makes a strong showing as the second most played artist of the year. Rounding out the top 5 were The Talleys, Triumphant, and The Whisnants.

Top 20 Most Played Artists of 2015

RANK ARTIST 1 11th Hour 2 Karen Peck & New River 3 The Talleys 4 Triumphant 5 The Whisnants 6 Ernie Haase & Signature Sound 7 The Nelons 8 The Hoppers 9 Wilburn & Wilburn 10 Bowling Family 11 Brian Free & Assurance 12 Kingdom Heirs 13 The Browders 14 The Erwins 15 Jim Brady Trio 16 Jeff & Sheri Easter 17 Booth Brothers 18 The Perrys 19 Kingsmen 20 Mylon Hayes Family 21 Eighth Day 22 Jason Crabb 23 Greater Vision 24 Joseph Habedank 25 The Isaacs