Top 100 Songs and 25 Most Played Artists of 2016

The Whisnants claim the #1 song of the year with their mega-hit “Grave Mistake.” The song spent a solid 2 weeks in the top spot but spent over six weeks in the runner up position and 25 weeks on the chart total. The chart saw a total of 21 songs reach the #1 spot by 17 different artists. Only four artists shot multiple songs to the top spot – 11th Hour (“Can You Burn” and “Mountain Moving Faith”), Karen Peck & New River (“Calling” and “I Am Blessed”), Triumphant (“Amazing God” and “Living In the Promised Land”), and The Talleys (“After All This Time” and “The People In the Line”).
Top 100 Songs of 2016
Songs with an asterisk (*) denote #1 songs this year.
|
RANK
|SONG
|ARTIST
|
1
|Grave Mistake*
|Whisnants
|
2
|My Father’s House*
|Nelons
|
3
|Amazing God*
|Triumphant
|
4
|A Soldier Fighting to Go Home*
|Ernie Haase & Signature Sound
|
5
|Dirt On My Hands*
|Booth Brothers
|
6
|Calling*
|Karen Peck & New River
|
7
|After All This Time*
|Talleys
|
8
|I Am Blessed*
|Karen Peck & New River
|
9
|Small Town Someone*
|Jeff & Sheri Easter
|
10
|The Half That’s Never Been Told
|Jim Brady Trio
|
11
|Can You Burn*
|11th Hour
|
12
|Living In the Promised Land*
|Triumphant
|
13
|Pieces
|Kingdom Heirs
|
14
|You Asked Him to Leave*
|Wilburn & Wilburn
|
15
|Jesus, the One*
|Hoppers
|
16
|If We Ever Gotta Look
|Hoppers
|
17
|The People In the Line*
|Talleys
|
18
|Mountain Moving Faith*
|11th Hour
|
19
|New Song
|Browders
|
20
|It’s What He’s Done
|Wilburn & Wilburn
|
21
|I Was There
|Bowling Family
|
22
|Keep On
|Perrys
|
23
|This Is the Year*
|Isaacs
|
24
|Mourning Into Dancing
|Bowling Family
|
25
|Something
|LeFevre Quartet
|
26
|Big Enough
|Joseph Habedank
|
27
|Just Can’t Make It By Myself
|Nelons
|
28
|Somebody’s Miracle
|Brian Free & Assurance
|
29
|Home
|Jason Crabb
|
30
|I Know
|Kingsmen
|
31
|That’s Just What Grace Does
|Brian Free & Assurance
|
32
|I Love You This Much
|Whisnants
|
33
|Waiting For You to Get Home*
|Browders
|
34
|Greater
|Erwins
|
35
|Tumbling Down
|Canton Junction
|
36
|Hallelujah For the Cross
|Michael English
|
37
|I’m Gonna Say It*
|Eighth Day
|
38
|I Choose to Stand
|Mylon Hayes Family
|
39
|God Is Always Good
|Amber Nelon Thompson
|
40
|Only Jesus Can Heal This Hurting World
|Gordon Mote
|
41
|He Does
|Greater Vision
|
42
|Shoutin’ Sounds*
|Guardians
|
43
|Silent Prayer
|Ivan Parker
|
44
|Somebody’s Blessing
|Eighth Day
|
45
|One More Opportunity
|Mylon Hayes Family
|
46
|I’m In Good Shape (In the Ship I’m In)
|Tim Livingston
|
47
|Jesus Changed Everything
|Ernie Haase & Signature Sound
|
48
|Saving Us a Place In the Choir
|Kingdom Heirs
|
49
|Did I Just Hear the Thunder
|Perrys
|
50
|As We Speak*
|Greater Vision
|
51
|Here I Stand Amazed
|Kingsmen
|
52
|Lovestruck
|Zane & Donna King
|
53
|Ready to Sail
|Erwins
|
54
|Holy, Glory to the Lamb
|Barry Rowland & Deliverance
|
55
|The Only One
|Doug Anderson
|
56
|Heaven’s Jubilee
|Littles
|
57
|When He Carries Me Away
|Collingsworth Family
|
58
|Forever Forgiven
|Blackwood Brothers
|
59
|I Remember the Day
|Tribute
|
60
|Trace the Grace
|Lore Family
|
61
|Monday
|Williamsons
|
62
|He’s Been Better Than Good to Me
|Primitive Quartet
|
63
|When My Tears Wash the Scars
|Dunaways
|
64
|You Alone
|Sisters
|
65
|Only Faith Can See
|Erwins
|
66
|I Can Hardly Wait to Fly
|Master’s Voice
|
67
|Never Forsaken
|Tribute
|
68
|I’ll Take It to the Grave
|Mark Trammell Quartet
|
69
|We Shall Rise
|Carolina Boys
|
70
|He Won’t Leave You There
|Jason Crabb
|
71
|That’s a Hallelujah
|Legacy Five
|
72
|Cheer the Weary Traveler
|Second Half Quartet
|
73
|Victory In Jesus
|Gold City
|
74
|He Welcomes the Beggar
|11th Hour
|
75
|My Hope Is In the Lord
|Guardians
|
76
|Joshua Led God’s Children
|Ernie Haase & Signature Sound
|
77
|Someone’s Listenin’
|Jeff & Sheri Easter
|
78
|Homesick For Heaven
|Jim Brady Trio
|
79
|He Lived To Tell It
|Williamsons
|
80
|It Takes Jesus
|Zane & Donna King
|
81
|He Won’t Fail You
|Taylors
|
82
|Happy Rhythm
|Booth Brothers
|
83
|Someday
|Ball Brothers
|
84
|Welcome Home
|Joseph Habedank
|
85
|What If
|McKameys
|
86
|For Every Goliath
|Carolina Boys
|
87
|O, the Blood
|Gordon Mote
|
88
|What the Bible Says
|Collingsworth Family
|
89
|One Way, One Name, One Door
|Down East Boys
|
90
|Good Lord Willing*
|Jim Brady Trio
|
91
|He Still Saves
|Brian Free & Assurance
|
92
|It Doesn’t Get Better Than This
|Hyssongs
|
93
|Heavenly Father
|Cana’s Voice
|
94
|Leave It All On the Altar
|Isaacs
|
95
|Lord of Mercy
|Master’s Voice
|
96
|You Don’t Even Want to Make Me Pray
|Pruitt Family
|
97
|He Lives to Love
|Watts, Rowsey & Bean
|
98
|Now a Witness Am I
|Down East Boys
|
99
|The King Is Coming Medley
|Mark Trammell Quartet
|
100
|There’s Still Room, There’s Still
Hope, There’s Still Time
|Hyssongs
11th Hour was the most played artist of the year after taking two songs to the #1 spot and charting a third single as well. Perennial chart-topper Karen Peck & New River makes a strong showing as the second most played artist of the year. Rounding out the top 5 were The Talleys, Triumphant, and The Whisnants.
Top 20 Most Played Artists of 2015
|
RANK
|ARTIST
|
1
|11th Hour
|
2
|Karen Peck & New River
|
3
|The Talleys
|
4
|Triumphant
|
5
|The Whisnants
|
6
|Ernie Haase & Signature Sound
|
7
|The Nelons
|
8
|The Hoppers
|
9
|Wilburn & Wilburn
|
10
|Bowling Family
|
11
|Brian Free & Assurance
|
12
|Kingdom Heirs
|
13
|The Browders
|
14
|The Erwins
|
15
|Jim Brady Trio
|
16
|Jeff & Sheri Easter
|
17
|Booth Brothers
|
18
|The Perrys
|
19
|Kingsmen
|
20
|Mylon Hayes Family
|
21
|Eighth Day
|
22
|Jason Crabb
|
23
|Greater Vision
|
24
|Joseph Habedank
|
25
|The Isaacs
