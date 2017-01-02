Top 100 Songs and 25 Most Played Artists of 2016

Ad
The Whisnants claim the #1 song of the year with their mega-hit “Grave Mistake.” The song spent a solid 2 weeks in the top spot but spent over six weeks in the runner up position and 25 weeks on the chart total. The chart saw a total of 21 songs reach the #1 spot by 17 different artists. Only four artists shot multiple songs to the top spot – 11th Hour (“Can You Burn” and “Mountain Moving Faith”), Karen Peck & New River (“Calling” and “I Am Blessed”), Triumphant (“Amazing God” and “Living In the Promised Land”), and The Talleys (“After All This Time” and “The People In the Line”).

Top 100 Songs of 2016

Songs with an asterisk (*) denote #1 songs this year.
RANK
 SONG ARTIST
1
 Grave Mistake* Whisnants
2
 My Father’s House* Nelons
3
 Amazing God* Triumphant
4
 A Soldier Fighting to Go Home* Ernie Haase & Signature Sound
5
 Dirt On My Hands* Booth Brothers
6
 Calling* Karen Peck & New River
7
 After All This Time* Talleys
8
 I Am Blessed* Karen Peck & New River
9
 Small Town Someone* Jeff & Sheri Easter
10
 The Half That’s Never Been Told Jim Brady Trio
11
 Can You Burn* 11th Hour
12
 Living In the Promised Land* Triumphant
13
 Pieces Kingdom Heirs
14
 You Asked Him to Leave* Wilburn & Wilburn
15
 Jesus, the One* Hoppers
16
 If We Ever Gotta Look Hoppers
17
 The People In the Line* Talleys
18
 Mountain Moving Faith* 11th Hour
19
 New Song Browders
20
 It’s What He’s Done Wilburn & Wilburn
21
 I Was There Bowling Family
22
 Keep On Perrys
23
 This Is the Year* Isaacs
24
 Mourning Into Dancing Bowling Family
25
 Something LeFevre Quartet
26
 Big Enough Joseph Habedank
27
 Just Can’t Make It By Myself Nelons
28
 Somebody’s Miracle Brian Free & Assurance
29
 Home Jason Crabb
30
 I Know Kingsmen
31
 That’s Just What Grace Does Brian Free & Assurance
32
 I Love You This Much Whisnants
33
 Waiting For You to Get Home* Browders
34
 Greater Erwins
35
 Tumbling Down Canton Junction
36
 Hallelujah For the Cross Michael English
37
 I’m Gonna Say It* Eighth Day
38
 I Choose to Stand Mylon Hayes Family
39
 God Is Always Good Amber Nelon Thompson
40
 Only Jesus Can Heal This Hurting World Gordon Mote
41
 He Does Greater Vision
42
 Shoutin’ Sounds* Guardians
43
 Silent Prayer Ivan Parker
44
 Somebody’s Blessing Eighth Day
45
 One More Opportunity Mylon Hayes Family
46
 I’m In Good Shape (In the Ship I’m In) Tim Livingston
47
 Jesus Changed Everything Ernie Haase & Signature Sound
48
 Saving Us a Place In the Choir Kingdom Heirs
49
 Did I Just Hear the Thunder Perrys
50
 As We Speak* Greater Vision
51
 Here I Stand Amazed Kingsmen
52
 Lovestruck Zane & Donna King
53
 Ready to Sail Erwins
54
 Holy, Glory to the Lamb Barry Rowland & Deliverance
55
 The Only One Doug Anderson
56
 Heaven’s Jubilee Littles
57
 When He Carries Me Away Collingsworth Family
58
 Forever Forgiven Blackwood Brothers
59
 I Remember the Day Tribute
60
 Trace the Grace Lore Family
61
 Monday Williamsons
62
 He’s Been Better Than Good to Me Primitive Quartet
63
 When My Tears Wash the Scars Dunaways
64
 You Alone Sisters
65
 Only Faith Can See Erwins
66
 I Can Hardly Wait to Fly Master’s Voice
67
 Never Forsaken Tribute
68
 I’ll Take It to the Grave Mark Trammell Quartet
69
 We Shall Rise Carolina Boys
70
 He Won’t Leave You There Jason Crabb
71
 That’s a Hallelujah Legacy Five
72
 Cheer the Weary Traveler Second Half Quartet
73
 Victory In Jesus Gold City
74
 He Welcomes the Beggar 11th Hour
75
 My Hope Is In the Lord Guardians
76
 Joshua Led God’s Children Ernie Haase & Signature Sound
77
 Someone’s Listenin’ Jeff & Sheri Easter
78
 Homesick For Heaven Jim Brady Trio
79
 He Lived To Tell It Williamsons
80
 It Takes Jesus Zane & Donna King
81
 He Won’t Fail You Taylors
82
 Happy Rhythm Booth Brothers
83
 Someday Ball Brothers
84
 Welcome Home Joseph Habedank
85
 What If McKameys
86
 For Every Goliath Carolina Boys
87
 O, the Blood Gordon Mote
88
 What the Bible Says Collingsworth Family
89
 One Way, One Name, One Door Down East Boys
90
 Good Lord Willing* Jim Brady Trio
91
 He Still Saves Brian Free & Assurance
92
 It Doesn’t Get Better Than This Hyssongs
93
 Heavenly Father Cana’s Voice
94
 Leave It All On the Altar Isaacs
95
 Lord of Mercy Master’s Voice
96
 You Don’t Even Want to Make Me Pray Pruitt Family
97
 He Lives to Love Watts, Rowsey & Bean
98
 Now a Witness Am I Down East Boys
99
 The King Is Coming Medley Mark Trammell Quartet
100
 There’s Still Room, There’s Still
Hope, There’s Still Time		 Hyssongs

11th Hour was the most played artist of the year after taking two songs to the #1 spot and charting a third single as well. Perennial chart-topper Karen Peck & New River makes a strong showing as the second most played artist of the year. Rounding out the top 5 were The TalleysTriumphant, and The Whisnants.

Top 20 Most Played Artists of 2015

RANK
 ARTIST
1
 11th Hour
2
 Karen Peck & New River
3
 The Talleys
4
 Triumphant
5
 The Whisnants
6
 Ernie Haase & Signature Sound
7
 The Nelons
8
 The Hoppers
9
 Wilburn & Wilburn
10
 Bowling Family
11
 Brian Free & Assurance
12
 Kingdom Heirs
13
 The Browders
14
 The Erwins
15
 Jim Brady Trio
16
 Jeff & Sheri Easter
17
 Booth Brothers
18
 The Perrys
19
 Kingsmen
20
 Mylon Hayes Family
21
 Eighth Day
22
 Jason Crabb
23
 Greater Vision
24
 Joseph Habedank
25
 The Isaacs
Absolutely Gospel Music
Formed over 19 years ago by Deon & Susan Unthank originally as SoGospelNews.com, the site was birthed from an email discussion group by the same name. The SoGospelNews email discussion list was created by the Unthanks after the Singing News shut down its extremely popular discussion list. SoGospelNews started as a simple webpage listing artists, fans, individuals, etc. that were avid supporters of the newly formed SoGospelNews talk list. The site eventually took on printing news for Southern Gospel artists, and eventually took on reviewing the latest recordings from both signed and independent artists within the small genre. SoGospelNews became the most viewed Southern Gospel website on the Internet with over 4,000,000 hits per month.

The Unthank family are now involved in the site, as well as the addition of over two dozen staff writers. The website is based out of Murfreesboro, Tennessee. In April 2010, SoGospelNews changed its name to AbsolutelyGospel.com. The name change allows them to cover news items of not only Southern Gospel, but also Country Gospel, Inspirational, and Black Gospel.

On January 5, 2011, Susan Unthank passed away, leaving the website in control of Deon, their son, Chris, and their daughter Amy.

