2017 With The Marshalls

January 3, 2017 Darrell & Brenda Marshall Darrell and Brenda Marshall 0

DarrellandBrendaMarshall326Happy New Year to everyone!  2017 is going to be a great year to win more souls for Jesus.  The signs of the times are all around us.  We thank God for his goodness, mercy, favor and everlasting love……….more than we all deserve!  As we look forward to what we can do for the Lord…remember we’re all called to do something.  If a man is called to be a street sweeper, he should sweep streets even as Michelangelo painted, or Beethoven composed music, or Shakespeare wrote poetry.  He should sweep streets so well that all the hosts of Heaven and earth will pause to say, here lived a great street sweeper who did his job well.  Let’s all work to do our very best for the Kingdom of  God!  God bless….

If you’d like to have us come minister at your church or event, please call 618-384-8107 or 615-337-5192.

Darrell & Brenda Marshall
Darrell and Brenda Marshall are dedicated to taking the gospel to the world in Song. They combine their faith and talent to deliver the message of hope to their audiences across the nation. Attending one of their concerts is like attending a church service. Each song is delivered with conviction and great harmony . Darrell is destined to make his way in southern gospel music as a great singer. His voice is smooth, enlightening and easy to listen to. He’s been referred to as a “gospel crooner” compared to such voices as Frank Sinatra and Tony Bennett. His singing leaves you wanting more.

