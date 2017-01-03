2017 With The Marshalls

Happy New Year to everyone! 2017 is going to be a great year to win more souls for Jesus. The signs of the times are all around us. We thank God for his goodness, mercy, favor and everlasting love……….more than we all deserve! As we look forward to what we can do for the Lord…remember we’re all called to do something . If a man is called to be a street sweeper, he should sweep streets even as Michelangelo painted, or Beethoven composed music, or Shakespeare wrote poetry. He should sweep streets so well that all the hosts of Heaven and earth will pause to say, here lived a great street sweeper who did his job well. Let’s all work to do our very best for the Kingdom of God! God bless….

If you’d like to have us come minister at your church or event, please call 618-384-8107 or 615-337-5192.