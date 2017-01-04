Faith – Bryan Hutson

I’ve been writing devotions for I’ve been writing devotions for Absolutelygospel.com for about 8 years.

I’ve written devotions concerning several topics that I believe are relevant to the believer and prayerfully convicting to the non-believer.

Today, I write about faith. I’m addressing this to you. And me.

See, over the course of the last 2 months I’ve had to examine if I REALLY trust and believe God. Do I REALLY trust Him to do what He promised?

Did I have days where I thought He abandoned me? Truth? Yes.

Did He? No.

“Just because we don’t understand His plan, doesn’t mean we stop believing Him.” Who said that?

Uh… I did. Ouch.

Has He EVER not honored Me when I first honor Him?

John 12:26 “If anyone serves Me, he must follow Me; and where I am, there My servant will be also; if anyone serves Me, the Father will honor him.”

God honors those who honor Him.

Has He ever allowed me to go hungry? No.

James 1:6 “But when you ask, you must believe and not doubt, because the one who doubts is like a wave of the sea, blown and tossed by the wind.”

He has proven Himself. He has “shown Himself well.”

Isaiah 25:1 “O LORD, You are my God; I will exalt You, I will give thanks to Your name; For You have worked wonders, Plans formed long ago, with perfect faithfulness.”