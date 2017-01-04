Faith – Bryan Hutson

I’ve been writing devotions for Absolutelygospel.com for about 8 years.
I’ve written devotions concerning several topics that I believe are relevant to the believer and prayerfully convicting to the non-believer.
Today, I write about faith. I’m addressing this to you. And me.
See, over the course of the last 2 months I’ve had to examine if I REALLY trust and believe God. Do I REALLY trust Him to do what He promised?
Did I have days where I thought He abandoned me? Truth? Yes.
Did He? No.
“Just because we don’t understand His plan, doesn’t mean we stop believing Him.” Who said that?
Uh… I did. Ouch.
Has He EVER not honored Me when I first honor Him?
John 12:26 “If anyone serves Me, he must follow Me; and where I am, there My servant will be also; if anyone serves Me, the Father will honor him.”
God honors those who honor Him.
Has He ever allowed me to go hungry? No.
James 1:6 “But when you ask, you must believe and not doubt, because the one who doubts is like a wave of the sea, blown and tossed by the wind.”
He has proven Himself. He has “shown Himself well.”
Isaiah 25:1 “O LORD, You are my God; I will exalt You, I will give thanks to Your name; For You have worked wonders, Plans formed long ago, with perfect faithfulness.”
Prayer starter: “Father God, thank You for being faithful and good. Thank you for always being my provider and my sustainer. Forgive me when I have doubted You. In Jesus name, Amen.”
Vbryanhutson2017
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.