The Bilderbacks – Climbing Fast

The Bilderbacks have so much to tell you. First of all, our single, with Jeff O’Neal, “Faith Looks Up” is #54 on The Singing News Magazine Charts. We are so excited! This is our first top 50 song in The Singing News. Thank you so much for requesting our song. We want to thank you for helping make this happen!

Euel & Marsha just celebrated 30 years together on January 2nd. We had a wedding renewal. Go to their Facebook to see pictures of the Celebration.

Their dates for January:

January 7th – New Life Covenant – Prairie Grove, AR – 7pm

January 21st – House Of Prayer – Huntsville, AR – 7pm

January 22nd – Peel Full Gospel – Peel, AR – 11am

January 28th – Shiloh Full Gospel – Springdale, AR – 6pm

January 29th – Emmanual Baptist Church – Monett, MO – 6pm

Also, mark your calendars for their 20th Annual Bilderback Homecoming on May 5th with The Freemans.

The Bilderbacks look forward to hearing from you for any dates or events that you would like to schedule them for.

Contact

Marsha 479-200-3599

Facebook – The Bilderbacks

www.the-bilderbacks.com