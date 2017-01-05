The Bilderbacks – Climbing Fast

The Bilderbacks have so much to tell you. First of all, our single, with Jeff O’Neal, “Faith Looks Up” is #54 on The Singing News Magazine Charts. We are so excited! This is our first top 50 song in The Singing News. Thank you so much for requesting our song. We want to thank you for helping make this happen!
Euel & Marsha just celebrated 30 years together on January 2nd. We had a wedding renewal. Go to their Facebook to see pictures of the Celebration.
Their dates for January:
January 7th – New Life Covenant – Prairie Grove, AR – 7pm
January 21st – House Of Prayer – Huntsville, AR – 7pm
January 22nd – Peel Full Gospel – Peel, AR – 11am
January 28th – Shiloh Full Gospel – Springdale, AR – 6pm
January 29th – Emmanual Baptist Church – Monett, MO – 6pm
Also, mark your calendars for their 20th Annual Bilderback Homecoming on May 5th with The Freemans.
The Bilderbacks look forward to hearing from you for any dates or events that you would like to schedule them for.
Contact
Marsha 479-200-3599
Facebook – The Bilderbacks
