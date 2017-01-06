Ad
The You-sta Virus – Bryan Hutson

January 6, 2017 Bryan Hutson Devotional 0

Bryan HutsonI heard a preacher talking the other day and said this phrase..”A lot of our church members have caught a bug. They have not feeling well since they have got a case of the You-sta’s.”The You-sta Virus has taken the church world by storm! It’s a global epidemic!

Ok, you’re asking “What is the You-sta Virus? And how do I keep from catching it?”

It’s simple. The You-sta Virus is simply the “I USED-to read my bible”, I USED to pray with my spouse”, “I USED to serve at church” and so on…

We all find ourselves discouraged from time to time. But it’s when we allow the discouragement to take our eyes off maintaining our relationship with Christ that we catch a case of the “You-sta Virus.”

When I was leading worship several years ago, scheduling people to serve on our worship team was not an easy task. See, many of my team served in the Children’s Department, KidsZone and other ministries.

While it was encouraging to see them serving, it saddened me that SO many members came and simply helped fill a pew.

I even had a lady say “I used to work in the nursery years ago.. I already served my time.”

In the local church, the old saying still applys..20% of the people do 80% of the work.

Do you have a case of the “You-sta’s?”

Has your bible study and devotion became a thing of the past?

Have you allowed social media to fill your time that you should give to God?

Good news! You can get rid of the You-sta’s!

Make time today to pick up your bible and ask God to speak to your heart.

Take the time and pray with your spouse today.
Ask that God would renew His spirit in your heart.

Get on fire for God!

Start serving again and allow Him to use you to lead someone to Christ.
Psalm 51:10 “God, create a pure heart in me, and renew a right attitude within me.”
Prayer starter: “Father, forgive me for allowing the You-sta’s to take my focus off of you! Cleanse me and give me back the fire that I once had to serve you and others. In Christ name, amen.”
Bryan Hutson
Bryan Hutson; 24 year veteran of southern gospel music now travels and ministers with his wife Yvonne in Rescue Me Ministries.

