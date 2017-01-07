Prayer Requested For Father Of Sonya Browder

Taken from the FaceBook of Sonya Browder:

My dad is not doing well. His respiratory distress has caused him to have a mild heart attack. Antibiotics are not working, they have administered high doses of steroids as a last resort. He’s in very good spirits, but very shocked at his news today. We are trusting in the Healer that He will do whatever miracle my dad needs right now. The God I have sung about and served for many years will surely carry us through.