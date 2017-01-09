Ad
News Ticker

Monday – January 9, 2017

January 9, 2017 Absolutely Gospel Music Weekly Chart 0

The Bowling Family claims its latest #1 hit this week with the fan favorite tune “Mourning Into Dancing.” The chart also sees debuts this week from Greater Vision and The Anchormen. Fan favorite this week belonged to the Jim Brady Trio‘s “Homesick For Heaven.” Other favorite among the fans included the latest singles from The NelonsWilburn & WilburnThe Kingsmen, and Triumphant!

Vote on the Chart Here

Top 40 Weekly Chart

TW
LW
#WK
TITLE
ARTIST
PEAK
1
3
20
 Mourning Into Dancing Bowling Family
1
2
1
23
 My Father’s House Nelons
1(6)
3
5
18
 I Love You This Much Whisnants
2
4
7
19
 Here I Stand Amazed Kingsmen
4
5
6
11
 Homesick For Heaven Jim Brady Trio
5
6
4
21
 Somebody’s Miracle Brian Free & Assurance
3
7
8
12
 Only Faith Can See Erwins
7
8
15
14
 Someone’s Listenin’ Jeff & Sheri Easter
8
9
9
12
 He Welcomes the Beggar 11th Hour
9
10
19
24
 If We Ever Gotta Look Hoppers
4
11
14
8
 Heavenly Father Cana’s Voice
11
12
18
13
 Never Forsaken Tribute
12
13
21
8
 Don’t You Think You Ought to Worship Me Wisecarvers
13
14
17
12
 Joshua Led God’s Children Ernie Haase & Signature Sound
14
15
10
18
 Saving Us a Place In the Choir Kingdom Heirs
8
16
11
19
 God Is Always Good Amber Nelon Thompson
5
17
2
22
 Living In the Promised Land Triumphant
1(2)
18
13
19
 I Choose to Stand Mylon Hayes Family
8
19
23
9
 There Is Coming a Day Talleys
18
20
20
9
 We Are Not Ashamed Taylors
20
21
25
13
 O, the Blood Gordon Mote
20
22
26
13
 It Doesn’t Get Any Better Than This Hyssongs
22
23
16
21
 Heaven’s Jubilee Littles
16
24
28
5
 Still Legacy Five
24
25
24
10
 Already In Canaan Land Mark Trammell Quartet
24
26
32
5
 If I Shout Jason Crabb
26
27
22
10
 He Lives to Love Watts, Rowsey & Bean
22
28
27
6
 Pick Me Up & Carry Me Mark Bishop & Forget the Sea
27
29
34
11
 The Prodigal Son Second Half Quartet
29
30
40
4
 He Was There LeFevre Quartet
30
31
29
8
 Lead Them to Jesus Ball Brothers
29
32
33
17
 He Lived to Tell It Williamsons
16
33
30
14
 Mama’s Rocking Chair Ivan Parker
25
34
36
11
 Working On a Building Gaither Vocal Band
32
35
*
1
 Never Will I Ever Again Greater Vision
35
36
38
7
 It Ain’t Gonna Worry Me Long Guardians
32
37
31
14
 God’s Appointed Time Pruitt Family
31
38
**
4
 Promises of God Debra Perry & Jaidyn’s Call
38
39
*
1
 I Heard About a Man Anchormen
39
40
**
3
 God’s Grace Is Never Ending Soul’d Out
26
TWThis
week on the chart
LWLast
week on the chart
#WKNumber
of weeks
on the chart
#1 For
the Week
Indicates 1st Week on chart
Greatest Gain on Chart
On
chart the longest
Highest on chart after dropping off
Absolutely Gospel Music on sabyoutubeAbsolutely Gospel Music on sabvimeoAbsolutely Gospel Music on sabtwitterAbsolutely Gospel Music on sabfacebook
Absolutely Gospel Music
Formed over 19 years ago by Deon & Susan Unthank originally as SoGospelNews.com, the site was birthed from an email discussion group by the same name. The SoGospelNews email discussion list was created by the Unthanks after the Singing News shut down its extremely popular discussion list. SoGospelNews started as a simple webpage listing artists, fans, individuals, etc. that were avid supporters of the newly formed SoGospelNews talk list. The site eventually took on printing news for Southern Gospel artists, and eventually took on reviewing the latest recordings from both signed and independent artists within the small genre. SoGospelNews became the most viewed Southern Gospel website on the Internet with over 4,000,000 hits per month.

The Unthank family are now involved in the site, as well as the addition of over two dozen staff writers. The website is based out of Murfreesboro, Tennessee. In April 2010, SoGospelNews changed its name to AbsolutelyGospel.com. The name change allows them to cover news items of not only Southern Gospel, but also Country Gospel, Inspirational, and Black Gospel.

On January 5, 2011, Susan Unthank passed away, leaving the website in control of Deon, their son, Chris, and their daughter Amy.

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2017 | MH Magazine WordPress Theme by MH Themes