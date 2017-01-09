Monday – January 9, 2017

The Bowling Family claims its latest #1 hit this week with the fan favorite tune “Mourning Into Dancing.” The chart also sees debuts this week from Greater Vision and The Anchormen. Fan favorite this week belonged to the Jim Brady Trio‘s “Homesick For Heaven.” Other favorite among the fans included the latest singles from The Nelons, Wilburn & Wilburn, The Kingsmen, and Triumphant!
Top 40 Weekly Chart
|
TW
|
LW
|
#WK
|
TITLE
|
ARTIST
|
PEAK
|
1
|
3
|
20
|Mourning Into Dancing
|Bowling Family
|
1
|
2
|
1
|
23
|My Father’s House
|Nelons
|
1(6)
|
3
|
5
|
18
|I Love You This Much
|Whisnants
|
2
|
4
|
7
|
19
|Here I Stand Amazed
|Kingsmen
|
4
|
5
|
6
|
11
|Homesick For Heaven
|Jim Brady Trio
|
5
|
6
|
4
|
21
|Somebody’s Miracle
|Brian Free & Assurance
|
3
|
7
|
8
|
12
|Only Faith Can See
|Erwins
|
7
|
8
|
15
|
14
|Someone’s Listenin’
|Jeff & Sheri Easter
|
8
|
9
|
9
|
12
|He Welcomes the Beggar
|11th Hour
|
9
|
10
|
19
|
24
|If We Ever Gotta Look
|Hoppers
|
4
|
11
|
14
|
8
|Heavenly Father
|Cana’s Voice
|
11
|
12
|
18
|
13
|Never Forsaken
|Tribute
|
12
|
13
|
21
|
8
|Don’t You Think You Ought to Worship Me
|Wisecarvers
|
13
|
14
|
17
|
12
|Joshua Led God’s Children
|Ernie Haase & Signature Sound
|
14
|
15
|
10
|
18
|Saving Us a Place In the Choir
|Kingdom Heirs
|
8
|
16
|
11
|
19
|God Is Always Good
|Amber Nelon Thompson
|
5
|
17
|
2
|
22
|Living In the Promised Land
|Triumphant
|
1(2)
|
18
|
13
|
19
|I Choose to Stand
|Mylon Hayes Family
|
8
|
19
|
23
|
9
|There Is Coming a Day
|Talleys
|
18
|
20
|
20
|
9
|We Are Not Ashamed
|Taylors
|
20
|
21
|
25
|
13
|O, the Blood
|Gordon Mote
|
20
|
22
|
26
|
13
|It Doesn’t Get Any Better Than This
|Hyssongs
|
22
|
23
|
16
|
21
|Heaven’s Jubilee
|Littles
|
16
|
24
|
28
|
5
|Still
|Legacy Five
|
24
|
25
|
24
|
10
|Already In Canaan Land
|Mark Trammell Quartet
|
24
|
26
|
32
|
5
|If I Shout
|Jason Crabb
|
26
|
27
|
22
|
10
|He Lives to Love
|Watts, Rowsey & Bean
|
22
|
28
|
27
|
6
|Pick Me Up & Carry Me
|Mark Bishop & Forget the Sea
|
27
|
29
|
34
|
11
|The Prodigal Son
|Second Half Quartet
|
29
|
30
|
40
|
4
|He Was There
|LeFevre Quartet
|
30
|
31
|
29
|
8
|Lead Them to Jesus
|Ball Brothers
|
29
|
32
|
33
|
17
|He Lived to Tell It
|Williamsons
|
16
|
33
|
30
|
14
|Mama’s Rocking Chair
|Ivan Parker
|
25
|
34
|
36
|
11
|Working On a Building
|Gaither Vocal Band
|
32
|
35
|
*
|
1
|Never Will I Ever Again
|Greater Vision
|
35
|
36
|
38
|
7
|It Ain’t Gonna Worry Me Long
|Guardians
|
32
|
37
|
31
|
14
|God’s Appointed Time
|Pruitt Family
|
31
|
38
|
**
|
4
|Promises of God
|Debra Perry & Jaidyn’s Call
|
38
|
39
|
*
|
1
|I Heard About a Man
|Anchormen
|
39
|
40
|
**
|
3
|God’s Grace Is Never Ending
|Soul’d Out
|
26
|
TW – This
week on the chart
|
LW – Last
week on the chart
|
#WK – Number
of weeks
on the chart
|
#1 For
the Week
|
Indicates 1st Week on chart
|
Greatest Gain on Chart
|
On
chart the longest
|
Highest on chart after dropping off
