Father of The Browders’ Sonya Browder and Burton Ludwig III Passes Away

KINGSPORT, Tenn. – (January 11, 2017) – Burton “Sonny” E. Ludwig, Jr., father of The Browders’ Sonya Browder and Burton Ludwig III, passed away with his family by his side in Lewiston, Maine on Monday, January 9, 2017 at St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center. Sonny had recently celebrated his 80th birthday.

Sonya Browder stated, “For many years my dad has been unable to hear. My voice was just a memory, and he never got to hear Burt play the guitar ever. Just imagine what he’s hearing now.”

Burt said, “My Dad passing is a sad thing to comprehend, but also such an amazing event knowing he left this world for Heaven. Thank you all for your prayers and the love. We appreciate your prayers for my Mother and my family.”

Sonya Browder is a vocalist and keyboardist for The Browders, while Burton travels full-time as the group’s guitarist.

Sonny was a member of the South Liberty Baptist Church. He was predeceased in death by his parents and his eight siblings. He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Barbara Sukeforth Ludwig of Washington; his seven children, Melanie Ludwig of Gorham, Deborah Ludwig Powell of Pinehurst, North Carolina, Dale Ludwig of Florida, Sonya Browder and husband Matthew of Kingsport, Tennessee, Amanda Williams of Lynchburg, Virginia, Natalia Ludwig of Washington, Maine and Burton Ludwig, III of Washington, Maine, and nine grandchildren.

A gathering of family and friends will be held on Thursday, January 12, 2017 from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at Hall’s of Waldoboro, 949 Main Street, in Waldoboro. Services will be held on Friday, January 13, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. at the South Liberty Baptist Church, with Pastor Chad Colburn officiating.

Hall’s of Waldoboro has care of the arrangements. To extend online condolences, please visit

www.hallfuneralhomes.com.