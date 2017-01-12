Little Bit Of Wolf Hair – Bryan Hutson

During a recent conversation with my old friend; James Rainey, we were discussing some sound equipment that “Rescue Me Ministries” (mine and Yvonne’s ministry) was looking at.

He said “You know that verse that speaks about beware of wolves in sheep’s clothing? Well, that deal sounds like it might have a little bit of wolf hair on it.”

Wow. The verse he was referring to was:

Matthew 7: 15 “Beware of false prophets, who come to you in sheep’s clothing but inwardly are ravenous wolves.”

Yes, there are false prophets. In every denomination and belief. But there’s also ones who claim to be LOVE Jesus, but certainly don’t LIVE like Jesus.

Some of the worst business experiences that I’ve ever had were with so-called Christians.

2 Corinthians 11:13 “For such men are false apostles, deceitful workmen, disguising themselves as apostles of Christ.”

What do we do when faced with these kinds of situations?

Test the spirits. I’m guilty of not always following that verse about testing the spirits.

1 John 4-1 “Dear friends, do not believe everyone who claims to speak by the Spirit. You must test them to see if the spirit they have comes from God. For there are many false prophets in the world.”

Pray. Seek God for wisdom and discernment.

He will reveal to you (in some form or fashion) what you should do.

Ask. Seek council from those friends that you trust. See if there’s any “wolf hair” hiding anywhere.

Matthew 7:20 “Thus you will recognize them by their fruits.”

By the way, we didn’t get the sound equipment that James and I were discussing. God gave us a better deal.

Prayer starter:

“Father, thank You for always giving us wisdom when we ask. Help us to be diligent about seeking You and Your discernment in all matters of life. In Jesus name amen.

Vbryanhutson2017