AARON & AMANDA CRABB TO JOIN INAUGURAL FESTIVITIES

NASHVILLE, Tenn.—Acclaimed Difference Media husband/wife duo Aaron & Amanda Crabb will head to Washington, D.C., next week to perform at Family Research Council’s Faith Freedom & Future Inaugural Ball, it was recently announced. The couple joins a lineup of top performers, including best-selling comedian Chonda Pierce, at the black-tie gala set to follow the inauguration of President Donald J. Trump on January 20.

“We truly count it an honor to be a part of the Faith Freedom and Future Inaugural Ball,” said Aaron Crabb. “We love this great nation and we are thankful for our faith. To be asked to share the Good News of Jesus through testimony and song at an inaugural ball is a good sign of things to come for the United States of America.”