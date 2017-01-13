Ad
Donna King Receives Two BIG Nominations in the 2017 AGM Music Awards

January 13, 2017 Absolutely Gospel Music News & Scoops 0

donnakingNashville, TN (January 13, 2017) – Producer and songwriter Donna King, of husband and wife duo Zane and Donna King, has garnered two big nominations in the 2017 AGM Music Awards.

Her nominations include Producer of the Year (Artist) and Songwriter of the Year (Artist).

Donna expresses, “To say that I’m honored by these nominations would be an understatement. It is such a humbling experience when peers believe in my efforts to make good music with my friends in this beautiful industry. In addition, this is my first time ever to receive a nomination as a songwriter. Those who know me know what this means to me. Two years ago, I took a huge leap of faith and a pay cut by scaling back on my production and radio promotion work to concentrate on writing songs. Songwriting truly feels like the deeper calling in my life. However, producing records is not far behind. I am honored and blessed to wake up everyday and make music. When those who hear it recognize it as worthy of these nominations it is deeply humbling.”.

More information on the 2017 Absolutely Gospel Music Awards Celebration will be forthcoming, including hosts, performers, and sponsors, etc. The date for this year’s Absolutely Gospel Music Awards Celebration is Tuesday, April 11, 2017.

To see a complete list of nominees and for more details, visit absolutelygospel.com.

To learn more about Zane and Donna King visit zaneanddonnaking.com.
Like them on Facebook at facebook.com/zaneanddonnaking.
Follow them on Twitter @zaneanddonna
Follow Donna on Twitter @donnakingmusic
And on Instagram @donnakingmusic
For Donna’s musical endeavors, visit donnakingmusic.com

Absolutely Gospel Music
