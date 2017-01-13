Ad
News Ticker

Wilburn & Wilburn Score Second #1 Hit from Award-Winning Shoulders

January 13, 2017 Absolutely Gospel Music News & Scoops 0

wilburnpromo2016326 GADSDEN, Alab. – (January 12, 2017) – Award winning Gospel duo Wilburn & Wilburn has earned its second consecutive #1 song with the mega hit and fan favorite “It’s What He Has Done”. The song will lay claim to the #1 spot on the February 2017 Singing News Top 80 Chart.

“This song has a great message of it’s not what we can do for ourselves, but what Jesus has done for us,” stated group founder Jonathan Wilburn. “We can’t be good enough, and we can’t do enough things to get into Heaven. However, ‘It’s What He’s Done’ that makes the difference.”

Penned by master craftsmen Jimmy Yeary and Gerald Crabb, “It’s What He’s Done” has been ministering to the hearts of people all across the nation as Wilburn & Wilburn perform it each night.

“It’s What He’s Done” is the second #1 song from the AGM Award-winning Shoulders. The first single, “You Asked Him to Leave,” took the #1 spot on both the Singing News Top 80 Chart and AbsolutelyGospel.com Top 40 Weekly Chart. The group’s new single, “Living Proof,” is currently impacting Southern Gospel radio.

Wilburn & Wilburn also released a very successful Christmas album in 2016 which has been well received by radio and audiences across the country.

If you would like to interview Wilburn & Wilburn contact AG Publicity at info@agpublicity.com.

To learn more about Wilburn and Wilburn go to http://www.wilburn2.com/ or on FaceBook at https://www.facebook.com/WilburnandWilburn.

To book Wilburn and Wilburn contact Beckie Simmons at the Beckie Simmons Agency at beckie@bsaworld.com or call 615-595-7500 .

Absolutely Gospel Music on sabyoutubeAbsolutely Gospel Music on sabvimeoAbsolutely Gospel Music on sabtwitterAbsolutely Gospel Music on sabfacebook
Absolutely Gospel Music
Formed over 19 years ago by Deon & Susan Unthank originally as SoGospelNews.com, the site was birthed from an email discussion group by the same name. The SoGospelNews email discussion list was created by the Unthanks after the Singing News shut down its extremely popular discussion list. SoGospelNews started as a simple webpage listing artists, fans, individuals, etc. that were avid supporters of the newly formed SoGospelNews talk list. The site eventually took on printing news for Southern Gospel artists, and eventually took on reviewing the latest recordings from both signed and independent artists within the small genre. SoGospelNews became the most viewed Southern Gospel website on the Internet with over 4,000,000 hits per month.

The Unthank family are now involved in the site, as well as the addition of over two dozen staff writers. The website is based out of Murfreesboro, Tennessee. In April 2010, SoGospelNews changed its name to AbsolutelyGospel.com. The name change allows them to cover news items of not only Southern Gospel, but also Country Gospel, Inspirational, and Black Gospel.

On January 5, 2011, Susan Unthank passed away, leaving the website in control of Deon, their son, Chris, and their daughter Amy.

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2017 | MH Magazine WordPress Theme by MH Themes