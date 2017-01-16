Ad
Monday – January 16, 2017

January 16, 2017 Absolutely Gospel Music Weekly Chart 0

The Whisnants claim yet another #1 hit this week with the fan favorite tune “I Love You This Much.” The chart also sees debuts this week from Allison Speer, Blackwood Brothers, and Karen Peck & New River. Fan favorite this week belonged to the Jordan Family Band‘s “The Day.” Other favorite among the fans included the latest singles from Debra Perry & Jaidyn’s CallThe WisecarversJim Brady Trio, and Jason Crabb!

Top 40 Weekly Chart

TW
LW
#WK
TITLE
ARTIST
PEAK
1
3
19
 I Love You This Much Whisnants
1
2
1
21
 Mourning Into Dancing Bowling Family
1
3
4
20
 Here I Stand Amazed Kingsmen
3
4
8
15
 Someone’s Listenin’ Jeff & Sheri Easter
4
5
5
12
 Homesick For Heaven Jim Brady Trio
5
6
12
14
 Never Forsaken Tribute
6
7
13
9
 Don’t You Think You Ought to Worship Me Wisecarvers
7
8
6
22
 Somebody’s Miracle Brian Free & Assurance
3
9
9
13
 He Welcomes the Beggar 11th Hour
9
10
7
13
 Only Faith Can See Erwins
7
11
19
10
 There Is Coming a Day Talleys
11
12
11
9
 Heavenly Father Cana’s Voice
11
13
14
13
 Joshua Led God’s Children Ernie Haase & Signature Sound
13
14
15
19
 Saving Us a Place In the Choir Kingdom Heirs
8
15
16
20
 God Is Always Good Amber Nelon Thompson
5
16
20
10
 We Are Not Ashamed Taylors
16
17
21
14
 O, the Blood Gordon Mote
17
18
26
6
 If I Shout Jason Crabb
18
19
24
6
 Still Legacy Five
19
20
18
20
 I Choose to Stand Mylon Hayes Family
8
21
17
23
 Living In the Promised Land Triumphant
1(2)
22
23
22
 Heaven’s Jubilee Littles
16
23
25
11
 Already In Canaan Land Mark Trammell Quartet
23
24
22
14
 It Doesn’t Get Better Than This Hyssongs
22
25
29
12
 The Prodigal Son Second Half Quartet
25
26
2
24
 My Father’s House Nelons
1(6)
27
35
2
 Never Will I Ever Again Greater Vision
27
28
10
25
 If We Ever Gotta Look Hoppers
4
29
30
5
 He Was There LeFevre Quartet
29
30
27
11
 He Lives to Love Watts, Rowsey & Bean
22
31
34
12
 Working On a Building Gaither Vocal Band
32
32
33
15
 Mama’s Rocking Chair Ivan Parker
25
33
31
9
 Lead Them to Jesus Ball Brothers
29
34
38
5
 Promises of God Debra Perry & Jaidyn’s Call
34
35
*
1
 Soldier of the Cross Allison Speer
35
36
*
1
 When I Cross to the Other Side of Jordan Blackwood Brothers
36
37
36
8
 It Ain’t Gonna Worry Me Long Guardians
32
38
32
18
 He Lived to Tell It Williamsons
16
39
40
4
 God’s Grace Is Never Ending Soul’d Out
26
40
*
1
 I Choose Christ Karen Peck & New River
40
TW – This
week on the chart
LW – Last
week on the chart
#WK – Number
of weeks
on the chart
#1 For
the Week
Indicates 1st Week on chart
Greatest Gain on Chart
On
chart the longest
Highest on chart after dropping off
Absolutely Gospel Music
Formed over 19 years ago by Deon & Susan Unthank originally as SoGospelNews.com, the site was birthed from an email discussion group by the same name. The SoGospelNews email discussion list was created by the Unthanks after the Singing News shut down its extremely popular discussion list. SoGospelNews started as a simple webpage listing artists, fans, individuals, etc. that were avid supporters of the newly formed SoGospelNews talk list. The site eventually took on printing news for Southern Gospel artists, and eventually took on reviewing the latest recordings from both signed and independent artists within the small genre. SoGospelNews became the most viewed Southern Gospel website on the Internet with over 4,000,000 hits per month.

The Unthank family are now involved in the site, as well as the addition of over two dozen staff writers. The website is based out of Murfreesboro, Tennessee. In April 2010, SoGospelNews changed its name to AbsolutelyGospel.com. The name change allows them to cover news items of not only Southern Gospel, but also Country Gospel, Inspirational, and Black Gospel.

On January 5, 2011, Susan Unthank passed away, leaving the website in control of Deon, their son, Chris, and their daughter Amy.

