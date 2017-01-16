Monday – January 16, 2017

The Whisnants claim yet another #1 hit this week with the fan favorite tune “I Love You This Much.” The chart also sees debuts this week from Allison Speer, Blackwood Brothers, and Karen Peck & New River. Fan favorite this week belonged to the Jordan Family Band‘s “The Day.” Other favorite among the fans included the latest singles from Debra Perry & Jaidyn’s Call, The Wisecarvers, Jim Brady Trio, and Jason Crabb!
Top 40 Weekly Chart
|
TW
|
LW
|
#WK
|
TITLE
|
ARTIST
|
PEAK
|
1
|
3
|
19
|I Love You This Much
|Whisnants
|
1
|
2
|
1
|
21
|Mourning Into Dancing
|Bowling Family
|
1
|
3
|
4
|
20
|Here I Stand Amazed
|Kingsmen
|
3
|
4
|
8
|
15
|Someone’s Listenin’
|Jeff & Sheri Easter
|
4
|
5
|
5
|
12
|Homesick For Heaven
|Jim Brady Trio
|
5
|
6
|
12
|
14
|Never Forsaken
|Tribute
|
6
|
7
|
13
|
9
|Don’t You Think You Ought to Worship Me
|Wisecarvers
|
7
|
8
|
6
|
22
|Somebody’s Miracle
|Brian Free & Assurance
|
3
|
9
|
9
|
13
|He Welcomes the Beggar
|11th Hour
|
9
|
10
|
7
|
13
|Only Faith Can See
|Erwins
|
7
|
11
|
19
|
10
|There Is Coming a Day
|Talleys
|
11
|
12
|
11
|
9
|Heavenly Father
|Cana’s Voice
|
11
|
13
|
14
|
13
|Joshua Led God’s Children
|Ernie Haase & Signature Sound
|
13
|
14
|
15
|
19
|Saving Us a Place In the Choir
|Kingdom Heirs
|
8
|
15
|
16
|
20
|God Is Always Good
|Amber Nelon Thompson
|
5
|
16
|
20
|
10
|We Are Not Ashamed
|Taylors
|
16
|
17
|
21
|
14
|O, the Blood
|Gordon Mote
|
17
|
18
|
26
|
6
|If I Shout
|Jason Crabb
|
18
|
19
|
24
|
6
|Still
|Legacy Five
|
19
|
20
|
18
|
20
|I Choose to Stand
|Mylon Hayes Family
|
8
|
21
|
17
|
23
|Living In the Promised Land
|Triumphant
|
1(2)
|
22
|
23
|
22
|Heaven’s Jubilee
|Littles
|
16
|
23
|
25
|
11
|Already In Canaan Land
|Mark Trammell Quartet
|
23
|
24
|
22
|
14
|It Doesn’t Get Better Than This
|Hyssongs
|
22
|
25
|
29
|
12
|The Prodigal Son
|Second Half Quartet
|
25
|
26
|
2
|
24
|My Father’s House
|Nelons
|
1(6)
|
27
|
35
|
2
|Never Will I Ever Again
|Greater Vision
|
27
|
28
|
10
|
25
|If We Ever Gotta Look
|Hoppers
|
4
|
29
|
30
|
5
|He Was There
|LeFevre Quartet
|
29
|
30
|
27
|
11
|He Lives to Love
|Watts, Rowsey & Bean
|
22
|
31
|
34
|
12
|Working On a Building
|Gaither Vocal Band
|
32
|
32
|
33
|
15
|Mama’s Rocking Chair
|Ivan Parker
|
25
|
33
|
31
|
9
|Lead Them to Jesus
|Ball Brothers
|
29
|
34
|
38
|
5
|Promises of God
|Debra Perry & Jaidyn’s Call
|
34
|
35
|
*
|
1
|Soldier of the Cross
|Allison Speer
|
35
|
36
|
*
|
1
|When I Cross to the Other Side of Jordan
|Blackwood Brothers
|
36
|
37
|
36
|
8
|It Ain’t Gonna Worry Me Long
|Guardians
|
32
|
38
|
32
|
18
|He Lived to Tell It
|Williamsons
|
16
|
39
|
40
|
4
|God’s Grace Is Never Ending
|Soul’d Out
|
26
|
40
|
*
|
1
|I Choose Christ
|Karen Peck & New River
|
40
|
TW – This
week on the chart
|
LW – Last
week on the chart
|
#WK – Number
of weeks
on the chart
|
#1 For
the Week
|
Indicates 1st Week on chart
|
Greatest Gain on Chart
|
On
chart the longest
|
Highest on chart after dropping off
