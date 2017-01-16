The Nelons To Perform During Presidential Inauguration Week

Hendersonville, TN (January 16th, 2017) – GMA Hall of Fame members, The Nelons, have been honored with the opportunity to sing the patriotic classic, ‘God Bless America’ during the Laying of the Wreath Ceremony, to kick off this week’s Presidential Inaugural events. The ceremony will take place on Thursday, January 19th at Arlington National Cemetery, where President-elect Donald Trump and Vice President-elect Mike Pence will pay homage to American troops. The event is scheduled to be televised as part of the Inauguration coverage on CSPAN at 3:30 pm EST.
While in the nation’s capital, The Nelons plan to participate in a variety of the festivities planned for the historic week, including the Kentucky Ball and New York Gala.
“We are grateful to God anytime we have the privilege of using our voices to honor U.S. Soldiers, but to be with Mr. President Donald Trump and Mr. Vice President Mike Pence during this sacred ceremony is quite a humbling feeling and a day our family will never forget!” shares Kelly Nelon.
