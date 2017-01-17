StowTown Records announces the release of The Collingsworth Family’s first-ever violin duet album

(Nashville, TN)… The Collingsworth Family and StowTown Records are proud to present the powerhouse gospel group’s first-ever violin duet album, aptly titled Brooklyn & Courtney.

After touring for 17 years, Brooklyn and Courtney have put together this very special project with many of the favorite classics they’ve performed live over the years.

“After years of requests, we are proud to finally be releasing our first violin duet CD! It felt like I had gone back to grade school with the hours of violin rehearsal Brooklyn and I put into this album,” said Courtney. “I’m so excited for our friends to hear what we have been working on for months. We hope you enjoy!”

In addition to several brand new arrangements, the girls join members of the Nashville Symphony Orchestra in an emotional version of “You Raise Me Up,” as well as branching out into some fast-paced fiddling with “Keep On The Firing Line.”

Also included in these 10 special selections are fan-favorites “At The Cross,” “The Prayer,” “What A Friend We Have In Jesus” and “Let There Be Peace On Earth.”

“This project will go on record for me as the hardest and most time-consuming I’ve ever attempted, yet also the most rewarding to complete,” added Brooklyn. “We have had countless requests for an exclusively violin recording, and we have heard you and have done our best, with God’s help. Thanks for listening, and we hope you enjoy.”

Arranged, produced and accompanied by Kim Collingsworth, with tracking and orchestrations by StowTown co-founder Wayne Haun, this new CD from The Collingsworth Family is sure to touch the heart in a very special way.

Brooklyn & Courtney, which is scheduled to release on January 20, will be distributed worldwide through Provident and Sony Distribution, and will be available through Christian retail and digital outlets.