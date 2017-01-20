Ad
News Ticker

StowTown Records announces the first release from The Guardians

January 20, 2017 Absolutely Gospel Music News & Scoops 0

unspecifiedJanuary 20, 2017 (Nashville, TN)…StowTown Records and its most recent welcomed addition, The Guardians, are excited to announce the release of their first-ever project with the fast-rising gospel music label.

Lift Him Up features many original songs written by two of the members, John Darin Rowsey and Dean Hickman.

The brand new album also highlights a few old favorites arranged in a new way, such as “What A Day That Will Be” and the project’s first radio single, “Packin’ Up”, which will be promoted by Kim Pennington and Jeff O’Neil.

“We won’t put a song out unless it fits in our mission – to glorify Christ,” said Neil Uhrig, the third member of the trio. “We try to pick songs that will minister and encourage others in their walk.”

The Guardians, who were recently nominated for 2016 Favorite New Artist by Singing News, have earned their place as one of America’s favorite Southern Gospel trios with their recent hits “Somebody Prays,” “Shoutin’ Sounds,” “Let the Healing Begin” and many others.

“The Guardians are humbly honored to be part of the StowTown record label,” added Hickman. “To be associated with the leadership team of Ernie Haase, Landon Beene, Wayne Haun and Nate Goble is a tremendous honor.”

“Wayne, who produced our CD, is unsurpassed in our industry. His orchestrations, along with John Darin Rowsey’s vocal arrangements, will enhance the ability of The Guardians to fulfill our No. 1 goal – to minister.”

Lift Him Up, which is scheduled to release on January 27, will be distributed worldwide through Provident and Sony Distribution, and will be available through Christian retail and digital outlets.

Absolutely Gospel Music on sabyoutubeAbsolutely Gospel Music on sabvimeoAbsolutely Gospel Music on sabtwitterAbsolutely Gospel Music on sabfacebook
Absolutely Gospel Music
Formed over 19 years ago by Deon & Susan Unthank originally as SoGospelNews.com, the site was birthed from an email discussion group by the same name. The SoGospelNews email discussion list was created by the Unthanks after the Singing News shut down its extremely popular discussion list. SoGospelNews started as a simple webpage listing artists, fans, individuals, etc. that were avid supporters of the newly formed SoGospelNews talk list. The site eventually took on printing news for Southern Gospel artists, and eventually took on reviewing the latest recordings from both signed and independent artists within the small genre. SoGospelNews became the most viewed Southern Gospel website on the Internet with over 4,000,000 hits per month.

The Unthank family are now involved in the site, as well as the addition of over two dozen staff writers. The website is based out of Murfreesboro, Tennessee. In April 2010, SoGospelNews changed its name to AbsolutelyGospel.com. The name change allows them to cover news items of not only Southern Gospel, but also Country Gospel, Inspirational, and Black Gospel.

On January 5, 2011, Susan Unthank passed away, leaving the website in control of Deon, their son, Chris, and their daughter Amy.

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2017 | MH Magazine WordPress Theme by MH Themes