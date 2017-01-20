StowTown Records announces the first release from The Guardians

January 20, 2017 (Nashville, TN)…StowTown Records and its most recent welcomed addition, The Guardians, are excited to announce the release of their first-ever project with the fast-rising gospel music label.

Lift Him Up features many original songs written by two of the members, John Darin Rowsey and Dean Hickman.

The brand new album also highlights a few old favorites arranged in a new way, such as “What A Day That Will Be” and the project’s first radio single, “Packin’ Up”, which will be promoted by Kim Pennington and Jeff O’Neil.

“We won’t put a song out unless it fits in our mission – to glorify Christ,” said Neil Uhrig, the third member of the trio. “We try to pick songs that will minister and encourage others in their walk.”

The Guardians, who were recently nominated for 2016 Favorite New Artist by Singing News, have earned their place as one of America’s favorite Southern Gospel trios with their recent hits “Somebody Prays,” “Shoutin’ Sounds,” “Let the Healing Begin” and many others.

“The Guardians are humbly honored to be part of the StowTown record label,” added Hickman. “To be associated with the leadership team of Ernie Haase, Landon Beene, Wayne Haun and Nate Goble is a tremendous honor.”

“Wayne, who produced our CD, is unsurpassed in our industry. His orchestrations, along with John Darin Rowsey’s vocal arrangements, will enhance the ability of The Guardians to fulfill our No. 1 goal – to minister.”

Lift Him Up, which is scheduled to release on January 27, will be distributed worldwide through Provident and Sony Distribution, and will be available through Christian retail and digital outlets.