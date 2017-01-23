Monday – January 23, 2017

Ad
The Bowlign Famil re-claim the #1 spot this week with the fan favorite tune “Mourning Into Dancing.” The chart also sees debuts this week from The McKameys and The Isaacs. Fan favorite this week belonged to the Jordan Family Band‘s “The Day” for a second week in a row. Other favorite among the fans included the latest singles from Debra Perry & Jaidyn’s CallThe WisecarversJim Brady Trio, and Jason Crabb!

Top 40 Weekly Chart

TW
LW
#WK
TITLE
ARTIST
PEAK
1
2
22
 Mourning Into Dancing Bowling Family
1(2)
2
4
16
 Someone’s Listenin’ Jeff & Sheri Easter
2
3
5
13
 Homesick For Heaven Jim Brady Trio
3
4
1
20
 I Love You This Much Whisnants
1
5
7
10
 Don’t You Think You Ought to Worship Me Wisecarvers
5
6
6
15
 Never Forsaken Tribute
6
7
3
21
 Here I Stand Amazed Kingsmen
3
8
13
14
 Joshua Led God’s Children Ernie Haase & Signature Sound
8
9
9
14
 He Welcomes the Beggar 11th Hour
9
10
10
14
 Only Faith Can See Erwins
7
11
11
11
 There Is Coming a Day Talleys
11
12
12
10
 Heavenly Father Cana’s Voice
11
13
8
23
 Somebody’s Miracle Brian Free & Assurance
3
14
14
20
 Saving Us a Place In the Choir Kingdom Heirs
8
15
24
15
 It Doesn’t Get Better Than This Hyssongs
15
16
16
11
 We Are Not Ashamed Taylors
16
17
19
7
 Still Legacy Five
17
18
18
7
 If I Shout Jason Crabb
18
19
15
21
 God Is Always Good Amber Nelon Thompson
5
20
17
15
 O, the Blood Gordon Mote
17
21
23
12
 Already In Canaan Land Mark Trammell Quartet
21
22
27
3
 Never Will I Ever Again Greater Vision
22
23
20
21
 I Choose to Stand Mylon Hayes Family
8
24
29
6
 He Was There LeFevre Quartet
24
25
25
13
 The Prodigal Son Second Half Quartet
25
26
21
24
 Living In the Promised Land Triumphant
1(2)
27
40
2
 I Choose Christ Karen Peck & New River
27
28
31
13
 Working On a Building Gaither Vocal Band
28
29
22
23
 Heaven’s Jubilee Littles
16
30
30
12
 He Lives to Love Watts, Rowsey & Bean
22
31
35
2
 Soldier of the Cross Allison Speer
31
32
32
16
 Mama’s Rocking Chair Ivan Parker
25
33
33
10
 Lead Them to Jesus Ball Brothers
29
34
36
2
 When I Cross to the Other Side of Jordan Blackwood Brothers
34
35
37
9
 It Ain’t Gonna Worry Me Long Guardians
32
36
26
25
 My Father’s House Nelons
1(6)
37
*
1
 Something Worth Saving McKameys
37
38
34
6
 Promises of God Debra Perry & Jaidyn’s Call
34
39
*
1
 Rocks Isaacs
39
40
39
5
 God’s Grace Is Never Ending Soul’d Out
26
TW – This
week on the chart
LW – Last
week on the chart
#WK – Number
of weeks
on the chart
#1 For
the Week
Indicates 1st Week on chart
Greatest Gain on Chart
On
chart the longest
Highest on chart after dropping off
Absolutely Gospel Music
Formed over 19 years ago by Deon & Susan Unthank originally as SoGospelNews.com, the site was birthed from an email discussion group by the same name. The SoGospelNews email discussion list was created by the Unthanks after the Singing News shut down its extremely popular discussion list. SoGospelNews started as a simple webpage listing artists, fans, individuals, etc. that were avid supporters of the newly formed SoGospelNews talk list. The site eventually took on printing news for Southern Gospel artists, and eventually took on reviewing the latest recordings from both signed and independent artists within the small genre. SoGospelNews became the most viewed Southern Gospel website on the Internet with over 4,000,000 hits per month.

The Unthank family are now involved in the site, as well as the addition of over two dozen staff writers. The website is based out of Murfreesboro, Tennessee. In April 2010, SoGospelNews changed its name to AbsolutelyGospel.com. The name change allows them to cover news items of not only Southern Gospel, but also Country Gospel, Inspirational, and Black Gospel.

On January 5, 2011, Susan Unthank passed away, leaving the website in control of Deon, their son, Chris, and their daughter Amy.

