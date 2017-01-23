Monday – January 23, 2017

The Bowlign Famil re-claim the #1 spot this week with the fan favorite tune “Mourning Into Dancing.” The chart also sees debuts this week from The McKameys and The Isaacs. Fan favorite this week belonged to the Jordan Family Band‘s “The Day” for a second week in a row. Other favorite among the fans included the latest singles from Debra Perry & Jaidyn’s Call, The Wisecarvers, Jim Brady Trio, and Jason Crabb!
Top 40 Weekly Chart
|
TW
|
LW
|
#WK
|
TITLE
|
ARTIST
|
PEAK
|
1
|
2
|
22
|Mourning Into Dancing
|Bowling Family
|
1(2)
|
2
|
4
|
16
|Someone’s Listenin’
|Jeff & Sheri Easter
|
2
|
3
|
5
|
13
|Homesick For Heaven
|Jim Brady Trio
|
3
|
4
|
1
|
20
|I Love You This Much
|Whisnants
|
1
|
5
|
7
|
10
|Don’t You Think You Ought to Worship Me
|Wisecarvers
|
5
|
6
|
6
|
15
|Never Forsaken
|Tribute
|
6
|
7
|
3
|
21
|Here I Stand Amazed
|Kingsmen
|
3
|
8
|
13
|
14
|Joshua Led God’s Children
|Ernie Haase & Signature Sound
|
8
|
9
|
9
|
14
|He Welcomes the Beggar
|11th Hour
|
9
|
10
|
10
|
14
|Only Faith Can See
|Erwins
|
7
|
11
|
11
|
11
|There Is Coming a Day
|Talleys
|
11
|
12
|
12
|
10
|Heavenly Father
|Cana’s Voice
|
11
|
13
|
8
|
23
|Somebody’s Miracle
|Brian Free & Assurance
|
3
|
14
|
14
|
20
|Saving Us a Place In the Choir
|Kingdom Heirs
|
8
|
15
|
24
|
15
|It Doesn’t Get Better Than This
|Hyssongs
|
15
|
16
|
16
|
11
|We Are Not Ashamed
|Taylors
|
16
|
17
|
19
|
7
|Still
|Legacy Five
|
17
|
18
|
18
|
7
|If I Shout
|Jason Crabb
|
18
|
19
|
15
|
21
|God Is Always Good
|Amber Nelon Thompson
|
5
|
20
|
17
|
15
|O, the Blood
|Gordon Mote
|
17
|
21
|
23
|
12
|Already In Canaan Land
|Mark Trammell Quartet
|
21
|
22
|
27
|
3
|Never Will I Ever Again
|Greater Vision
|
22
|
23
|
20
|
21
|I Choose to Stand
|Mylon Hayes Family
|
8
|
24
|
29
|
6
|He Was There
|LeFevre Quartet
|
24
|
25
|
25
|
13
|The Prodigal Son
|Second Half Quartet
|
25
|
26
|
21
|
24
|Living In the Promised Land
|Triumphant
|
1(2)
|
27
|
40
|
2
|I Choose Christ
|Karen Peck & New River
|
27
|
28
|
31
|
13
|Working On a Building
|Gaither Vocal Band
|
28
|
29
|
22
|
23
|Heaven’s Jubilee
|Littles
|
16
|
30
|
30
|
12
|He Lives to Love
|Watts, Rowsey & Bean
|
22
|
31
|
35
|
2
|Soldier of the Cross
|Allison Speer
|
31
|
32
|
32
|
16
|Mama’s Rocking Chair
|Ivan Parker
|
25
|
33
|
33
|
10
|Lead Them to Jesus
|Ball Brothers
|
29
|
34
|
36
|
2
|When I Cross to the Other Side of Jordan
|Blackwood Brothers
|
34
|
35
|
37
|
9
|It Ain’t Gonna Worry Me Long
|Guardians
|
32
|
36
|
26
|
25
|My Father’s House
|Nelons
|
1(6)
|
37
|
*
|
1
|Something Worth Saving
|McKameys
|
37
|
38
|
34
|
6
|Promises of God
|Debra Perry & Jaidyn’s Call
|
34
|
39
|
*
|
1
|Rocks
|Isaacs
|
39
|
40
|
39
|
5
|God’s Grace Is Never Ending
|Soul’d Out
|
26
|
TW – This
week on the chart
|
LW – Last
week on the chart
|
#WK – Number
of weeks
on the chart
|
#1 For
the Week
|
Indicates 1st Week on chart
|
Greatest Gain on Chart
|
On
chart the longest
|
Highest on chart after dropping off
