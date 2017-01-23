Pray For Judy Clapsaddle of Soul Purpose

Judy Clapsaddle of Soul Purpose had emergency surgery last night. She was septic and unable to breathe. They said her organs were in failure. They could not give anesthesia due to her already severely low blood pressure.
Here is an update from her daughter, Misty Clapsaddle:
Update: Doctors have given Mom a less than 10% chance of getting through this. She is not improving at this time. Mom is now on 3 different blood pressure medicines to try to keep her stabilized. Dad has provided a DNR. I am heading to the hospital soon and will update further as I know more. Saints pray for strength for us all! God is STILL bigger than this mountain and a more powerful than this problem. We are continuing to trust in His plan even through the valley.
Please pray for Judy and the entire Clapsaddle family.
Formed over 19 years ago by Deon & Susan Unthank originally as SoGospelNews.com, the site was birthed from an email discussion group by the same name. The SoGospelNews email discussion list was created by the Unthanks after the Singing News shut down its extremely popular discussion list. SoGospelNews started as a simple webpage listing artists, fans, individuals, etc. that were avid supporters of the newly formed SoGospelNews talk list. The site eventually took on printing news for Southern Gospel artists, and eventually took on reviewing the latest recordings from both signed and independent artists within the small genre. SoGospelNews became the most viewed Southern Gospel website on the Internet with over 4,000,000 hits per month.
The Unthank family are now involved in the site, as well as the addition of over two dozen staff writers. The website is based out of Murfreesboro, Tennessee. In April 2010, SoGospelNews changed its name to AbsolutelyGospel.com. The name change allows them to cover news items of not only Southern Gospel, but also Country Gospel, Inspirational, and Black Gospel.
On January 5, 2011, Susan Unthank passed away, leaving the website in control of Deon, their son, Chris, and their daughter Amy.
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.