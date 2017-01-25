Payback – Bryan Hutson

Ad
Bryan HutsonHave you wanted to seek revenge for something that someone DELIBERATELY done to you?

It’s more than likely, that your answer is YES.

We’ve all been there. We’ve all been hurt or done wrong by a friend, family member, spouse, classmate, boss, or a co-worker sometime in our life.

In fact, I think “paybacks” is our natural reaction.

I had two guys in High School that picked on me relentlessly about my weight. Up until about 3 years ago, I wanted to “pay them back.” But, this reimbursement would NOT be pleasant for them.

There’s a great story on how to handle a “payback.”

After being sold into slavery by his brothers, Joseph suffered many hardships. However, Joseph remained faithful to God. In fact, God promoted him to become a leader. Finally, Joseph comes face to face with his brothers. These are the ones who sold him into slavery. He had EVERY right to punish them and have them killed, but instead, Joseph says to them…

Genesis 50:20
“You intended to harm me, but God intended it for good to accomplish what is now being done, the saving of many lives.”

What the enemy (or your circumstance or your so called friends are) wanting to use to destroy you, God will use for your good.

God turned it around. Let Him handle “paybacks.”

When we are attacked and ridiculed, GIVE IT TO GOD. Let Him be our defender and our protector. He will be the ONE who serves justice on those who are out to destroy us.

Prayer starter: “Father, thank You for being my defender. Thank You for always having me on Your heart. Whatever the enemy throws at me, You will use it for my good, but most of all, for YOUR GLORY. In Jesus name, Amen.”

