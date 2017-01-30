Ad
Monday – January 30, 2017

January 30, 2017 Absolutely Gospel Music Weekly Chart 0

Jeff & Sheri Easter take over the #1 spot this week with the fan favorite tune “Someone’s Listenin’.” The chart also sees debuts this week from Wilburn & Wilburn, Hoskins Family, and The Rochesters. Fan favorite this week belonged to the Jim Brady Trio‘s “Homesick For Heaven.” Other favorite among the fans included the latest singles from Jeff & Sheri EasterTributeMark Trammell Quartet, and Kingsmen!

Top 40 Weekly Chart

TW
LW
#WK
TITLE
ARTIST
PEAK
1
2
17
 Someone’s Listenin’ Jeff & Sheri Easter
1
2
6
16
 Never Forsaken Tribute
2
3
3
14
 Homesick For Heaven Jim Brady Trio
3
4
1
23
 Mourning Into Dancing Bowling Family
1(2)
5
12
11
 Heavenly Father Cana’s Voice
5
6
7
22
 Here I Stand Amazed Kingsmen
6
7
8
15
 Joshua Led God’s Children Ernie Haase & Signature Sound
7
8
9
15
 He Welcomes the Beggar 11th Hour
8
9
10
15
 Only Faith Can See Erwins
7
10
13
24
 Somebody’s Miracle Brian Free & Assurance
3
11
11
12
 There Is Coming a Day Talleys
11
12
5
11
 Don’t You Think You Ought to Worship Me Wisecarvers
5
13
17
8
 Still Legacy Five
13
14
21
13
 Already In Canaan Land Mark Trammell Quartet
14
15
16
12
 We Are Not Ashamed Taylors
15
16
27
3
 I Choose Christ Karen Peck & New River
16
17
19
22
 God Is Always Good Amber Nelon Thompson
5
18
22
4
 Never Will I Ever Again Greater Vision
18
19
25
14
 The Prodigal Son Second Half Quartet
19
20
20
16
 O, the Blood Gordon Mote
17
21
36
26
 My Father’s House Nelons
1(6)
22
18
8
 If I Shout Jason Crabb
18
23
29
24
 Heaven’s Jubilee Littles
16
24
24
7
 He Was There LeFevre Quartet
24
25
28
14
 Working On a Building Gaither Vocal Band
25
26
39
2
 Rocks Isaacs
26
27
31
3
 Soldier of the Cross Allison Speer
27
28
4
21
 I Love You This Much Whisnants
1
29
**
2
 I Heard About a Man Anchormen
29
30
35
3
 When I Cross to the Other Side of Jordan Blackwood Brothers
30
31
26
25
 Living In the Promised Land Triumphant
1(2)
32
33
11
 Lead Them to Jesus Ball Brothers
29
33
*
1
 Living Proof Wilburn & Wilburn
33
34
15
16
 It Doesn’t Get Better Than This Hyssongs
15
35
23
22
 I Choose to Stand Mylon Hayes Family
8
36
**
26
 If We Ever Gotta Look Hoppers
4
37
*
1
 Unbreak the World Hoskins Family
37
38
30
13
 He Lives to Love Watts, Rowsey & Bean
22
39
*
1
 I’m Gonna Need a Hand Rochesters
39
40
35
10
 It Ain’t Gonna Worry Me Long Guardians
32
TW – This
week on the chart
LW – Last
week on the chart
#WK – Number
of weeks
on the chart
#1 For
the Week
Indicates 1st Week on chart
Greatest Gain on Chart
On
chart the longest
Highest on chart after dropping off
Absolutely Gospel Music on sabyoutubeAbsolutely Gospel Music on sabvimeoAbsolutely Gospel Music on sabtwitterAbsolutely Gospel Music on sabfacebook
Absolutely Gospel Music
Formed over 19 years ago by Deon & Susan Unthank originally as SoGospelNews.com, the site was birthed from an email discussion group by the same name. The SoGospelNews email discussion list was created by the Unthanks after the Singing News shut down its extremely popular discussion list. SoGospelNews started as a simple webpage listing artists, fans, individuals, etc. that were avid supporters of the newly formed SoGospelNews talk list. The site eventually took on printing news for Southern Gospel artists, and eventually took on reviewing the latest recordings from both signed and independent artists within the small genre. SoGospelNews became the most viewed Southern Gospel website on the Internet with over 4,000,000 hits per month.

The Unthank family are now involved in the site, as well as the addition of over two dozen staff writers. The website is based out of Murfreesboro, Tennessee. In April 2010, SoGospelNews changed its name to AbsolutelyGospel.com. The name change allows them to cover news items of not only Southern Gospel, but also Country Gospel, Inspirational, and Black Gospel.

On January 5, 2011, Susan Unthank passed away, leaving the website in control of Deon, their son, Chris, and their daughter Amy.

