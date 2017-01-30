Monday – January 30, 2017

Jeff & Sheri Easter take over the #1 spot this week with the fan favorite tune “Someone’s Listenin’.” The chart also sees debuts this week from Wilburn & Wilburn, Hoskins Family, and The Rochesters. Fan favorite this week belonged to the Jim Brady Trio‘s “Homesick For Heaven.” Other favorite among the fans included the latest singles from Jeff & Sheri Easter, Tribute, Mark Trammell Quartet, and Kingsmen!
Vote on the Chart Here
Top 40 Weekly Chart
|
TW
|
LW
|
#WK
|
TITLE
|
ARTIST
|
PEAK
|
1
|
2
|
17
|Someone’s Listenin’
|Jeff & Sheri Easter
|
1
|
2
|
6
|
16
|Never Forsaken
|Tribute
|
2
|
3
|
3
|
14
|Homesick For Heaven
|Jim Brady Trio
|
3
|
4
|
1
|
23
|Mourning Into Dancing
|Bowling Family
|
1(2)
|
5
|
12
|
11
|Heavenly Father
|Cana’s Voice
|
5
|
6
|
7
|
22
|Here I Stand Amazed
|Kingsmen
|
6
|
7
|
8
|
15
|Joshua Led God’s Children
|Ernie Haase & Signature Sound
|
7
|
8
|
9
|
15
|He Welcomes the Beggar
|11th Hour
|
8
|
9
|
10
|
15
|Only Faith Can See
|Erwins
|
7
|
10
|
13
|
24
|Somebody’s Miracle
|Brian Free & Assurance
|
3
|
11
|
11
|
12
|There Is Coming a Day
|Talleys
|
11
|
12
|
5
|
11
|Don’t You Think You Ought to Worship Me
|Wisecarvers
|
5
|
13
|
17
|
8
|Still
|Legacy Five
|
13
|
14
|
21
|
13
|Already In Canaan Land
|Mark Trammell Quartet
|
14
|
15
|
16
|
12
|We Are Not Ashamed
|Taylors
|
15
|
16
|
27
|
3
|I Choose Christ
|Karen Peck & New River
|
16
|
17
|
19
|
22
|God Is Always Good
|Amber Nelon Thompson
|
5
|
18
|
22
|
4
|Never Will I Ever Again
|Greater Vision
|
18
|
19
|
25
|
14
|The Prodigal Son
|Second Half Quartet
|
19
|
20
|
20
|
16
|O, the Blood
|Gordon Mote
|
17
|
21
|
36
|
26
|My Father’s House
|Nelons
|
1(6)
|
22
|
18
|
8
|If I Shout
|Jason Crabb
|
18
|
23
|
29
|
24
|Heaven’s Jubilee
|Littles
|
16
|
24
|
24
|
7
|He Was There
|LeFevre Quartet
|
24
|
25
|
28
|
14
|Working On a Building
|Gaither Vocal Band
|
25
|
26
|
39
|
2
|Rocks
|Isaacs
|
26
|
27
|
31
|
3
|Soldier of the Cross
|Allison Speer
|
27
|
28
|
4
|
21
|I Love You This Much
|Whisnants
|
1
|
29
|
**
|
2
|I Heard About a Man
|Anchormen
|
29
|
30
|
35
|
3
|When I Cross to the Other Side of Jordan
|Blackwood Brothers
|
30
|
31
|
26
|
25
|Living In the Promised Land
|Triumphant
|
1(2)
|
32
|
33
|
11
|Lead Them to Jesus
|Ball Brothers
|
29
|
33
|
*
|
1
|Living Proof
|Wilburn & Wilburn
|
33
|
34
|
15
|
16
|It Doesn’t Get Better Than This
|Hyssongs
|
15
|
35
|
23
|
22
|I Choose to Stand
|Mylon Hayes Family
|
8
|
36
|
**
|
26
|If We Ever Gotta Look
|Hoppers
|
4
|
37
|
*
|
1
|Unbreak the World
|Hoskins Family
|
37
|
38
|
30
|
13
|He Lives to Love
|Watts, Rowsey & Bean
|
22
|
39
|
*
|
1
|I’m Gonna Need a Hand
|Rochesters
|
39
|
40
|
35
|
10
|It Ain’t Gonna Worry Me Long
|Guardians
|
32
|
TW – This
week on the chart
|
LW – Last
week on the chart
|
#WK – Number
of weeks
on the chart
|
#1 For
the Week
|
Indicates 1st Week on chart
|
Greatest Gain on Chart
|
On
chart the longest
|
Highest on chart after dropping off
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.