Good News – Paula Hill

As cold water to a weary soul, so is good news from a far country (Proverbs 25:25). Recently, I was watching the news and reminded once again of the reason I don’t watch it that often. As I sat there, I began to feel sad and discouraged—almost as if there was just no hope for a happy ending in anything or any situation. All the headlines seemed to declare sickness, discouragement, death, gloom, and bad news. It brings to mind some words found in an old country song, “(Hey, Won’t You Play) Another Somebody Done Somebody Wrong Song.” News makes the headlines because it’s usually bad. If it were all good things, it’s sad to say, most people would lose interest quickly. Something inside of us as human beings likes to know about all the tragedies that befall humanity. We cover our eyes, and then can’t help peeking through our fingers. Somehow just hearing about the bad decisions people make and the stupid things they do causes us to breathe a sigh of relief and say, “I am glad I didn’t do that.” We almost feel like as long as it’s happening to someone else it may not happen to us. Sometimes, I just grow weary of all the bad news. Unfortunately, we get in the same type of situation spiritually. As Christians, we hear about these things going on in the church, and we find ourselves listening and shaking our heads as someone informs us of the imperfections of the saints. Perhaps, we just feel better knowing we’re not alone in our imperfections. The same thing was common in Bible times. That’s why Paul admonished the believers to think about the good things. So why not change 48 GRACE NOTES spiritual news networks? Far too long we’ve proclaimed the negative and the bad. Let’s declare the good things of God. Search out His miracles and His stories. He heals the brokenhearted; He restores families. He frees people from the bondages of sin. And good news of all good news, He saves the sin-sick soul. Investigate it. Search it out. There is good news to be found. Choose to declare the wondrous works of the Lord. Spread the good news. Just tune in to the right channel.