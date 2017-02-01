It’s February

Another year is already here! We are so excited to see what 2017 brings The Bilderbacks!

We are full time ministry now and are available for bookings anytime! We would love to see you and minister at your church, event, or festival. Please don’t hesitate to give us a call!

Our song “Faith Looks Up” has been in the top 80’s in Singing News Magazine for the past 3 months. We are so excited about that!

Some upcoming events for The Bilderbacks:

February 12-14 Forum Assembly of God in Huntsville, Arkansas – 7pm

February 26 Highway to Heaven in Van Buren, Arkansas – 6pm

May 5 Singing in the Ozarks 20th Annual Bilderback’s Homecoming – 7pm featuring MC Duane Garren, The Freemans, The Bilderbacks and CORTNI at Mercy and Grace 5185 Apple Rd Springdale, Arkansas

May 6 Singing in the Ozarks 20th Annual Bilderback’s Homecoming – 6pm featuring the Griffith Family, Russ Taff, and The Bilderbacks at Mercy and Grace 5185 Apple Rd Springdale, Arkansas

Please visit our new website thebilderbacks.org to check out other upcoming dates and to keep up with us! Also, find us on Facebook or follow us on Instagram. Please contact us on Facebook, by email (ebilderback@hotmail.com) or by phone (479-200-3599) we would love to come visit you!

With love,

The Bilderbacks