Ad
News Ticker

Cana’s Voice Delivers Powerful Performance for Video Shoot with Special Guest Mark Lowry

February 1, 2017 Absolutely Gospel Music News & Scoops 0

canasvoiceFebruary 1, 2017 (Nashville, TN)… Cana’s Voice traveled to Houston,Texas recently to deliver a powerful performance for a live video taping. The concert was at Champion Forest Baptist Church and featured special guest, Mark Lowry, along with the church’s choir, orchestra and members of the band. Worship Pastor, Brent Dyer, was the conductor for the evening. The general public was invited to attend the program that featured the members of Cana’s Voice performing songs from their 2016 album, This Changes Everything. Jody McBrayer, TaRanda Greene and Doug Anderson also delivered powerful solo performances from their individual projects on StowTown Records. The video, “Live At Champion Forest,” will be released for national distribution on August 4, 2017.

“That night was a dream come true, not just for me personally, but for us as a group,” said McBrayer. “It was so much more than just a DVD taping. God showed up and it was one of the most amazing nights of worship with the beautiful people of Champion Forest Baptist Church choir and orchestra. We can’t wait to see what God does with Cana’s Voice and how He will use this video.”

Right before the videotaping, Cana’s Voice returned from the week long Turning Point Ministries Alaskan Cruise in Jan., and 2017 will continue with a busy tour schedule for the group. They will join Mark Lowry on his Diapers 2 Depends Tour this spring, will perform and minister at the Metro One Conference (Thomas Road Baptist Church), Lifeway Worship Conference in Gatlinburg, and will join the unique Choral 2 Worship Cruise to Bermuda in Sept. where attendees can sing with the choir.  Also on the schedule are continued appearances at key churches this spring that include Cornerstone Church with Pastor John Hagee and Brooklyn Tabernacle with Pastor Jim Cymbala.

For more updates: www.cana’svoice.comwww.facebook.com/Canas-Voice,
www.twitter.com/canasvoicewww.instagram.com/canasvoice.
Absolutely Gospel Music on sabyoutubeAbsolutely Gospel Music on sabvimeoAbsolutely Gospel Music on sabtwitterAbsolutely Gospel Music on sabfacebook
Absolutely Gospel Music
Formed over 19 years ago by Deon & Susan Unthank originally as SoGospelNews.com, the site was birthed from an email discussion group by the same name. The SoGospelNews email discussion list was created by the Unthanks after the Singing News shut down its extremely popular discussion list. SoGospelNews started as a simple webpage listing artists, fans, individuals, etc. that were avid supporters of the newly formed SoGospelNews talk list. The site eventually took on printing news for Southern Gospel artists, and eventually took on reviewing the latest recordings from both signed and independent artists within the small genre. SoGospelNews became the most viewed Southern Gospel website on the Internet with over 4,000,000 hits per month.

The Unthank family are now involved in the site, as well as the addition of over two dozen staff writers. The website is based out of Murfreesboro, Tennessee. In April 2010, SoGospelNews changed its name to AbsolutelyGospel.com. The name change allows them to cover news items of not only Southern Gospel, but also Country Gospel, Inspirational, and Black Gospel.

On January 5, 2011, Susan Unthank passed away, leaving the website in control of Deon, their son, Chris, and their daughter Amy.

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2017 | MH Magazine WordPress Theme by MH Themes