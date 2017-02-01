Cana’s Voice Delivers Powerful Performance for Video Shoot with Special Guest Mark Lowry

“That night was a dream come true, not just for me personally, but for us as a group,” said McBrayer. “It was so much more than just a DVD taping. God showed up and it was one of the most amazing nights of worship with the beautiful people of Champion Forest Baptist Church choir and orchestra. We can’t wait to see what God does with Cana’s Voice and how He will use this video.” Right before the videotaping, Cana’s Voice returned from the week long Turning Point Ministries Alaskan Cruise in Jan., and 2017 will continue with a busy tour schedule for the group. They will join Mark Lowry on his Diapers 2 Depends Tour this spring, will perform and minister at the Metro One Conference (Thomas Road Baptist Church), Lifeway Worship Conference in Gatlinburg, and will join the unique Choral 2 Worship Cruise to Bermuda in Sept. where attendees can sing with the choir. Also on the schedule are continued appearances at key churches this spring that include Cornerstone Church with Pastor John Hagee and Brooklyn Tabernacle with Pastor Jim Cymbala. For more updates: www.cana’svoice.com; www.facebook.com/Canas-Voice,

www.twitter.com/canasvoice, ww w.instagram.com/canasvoice.