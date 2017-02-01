Cana’s Voice Delivers Powerful Performance for Video Shoot with Special Guest Mark Lowry

February 1, 2017 (Nashville, TN)… Cana’s Voice traveled to Houston,Texas recently to deliver a powerful performance for a live video taping. The concert was at Champion Forest Baptist Church and featured special guest, Mark Lowry, along with the church’s choir, orchestra and members of the band. Worship Pastor, Brent Dyer, was the conductor for the evening. The general public was invited to attend the program that featured the members of Cana’s Voice performing songs from their 2016 album, This Changes Everything. Jody McBrayer, TaRanda Greene and Doug Anderson also delivered powerful solo performances from their individual projects on StowTown Records. The video, “Live At Champion Forest,” will be released for national distribution on August 4, 2017.
|“That night was a dream come true, not just for me personally, but for us as a group,” said McBrayer. “It was so much more than just a DVD taping. God showed up and it was one of the most amazing nights of worship with the beautiful people of Champion Forest Baptist Church choir and orchestra. We can’t wait to see what God does with Cana’s Voice and how He will use this video.”
Right before the videotaping, Cana’s Voice returned from the week long Turning Point Ministries Alaskan Cruise in Jan., and 2017 will continue with a busy tour schedule for the group. They will join Mark Lowry on his Diapers 2 Depends Tour this spring, will perform and minister at the Metro One Conference (Thomas Road Baptist Church), Lifeway Worship Conference in Gatlinburg, and will join the unique Choral 2 Worship Cruise to Bermuda in Sept. where attendees can sing with the choir. Also on the schedule are continued appearances at key churches this spring that include Cornerstone Church with Pastor John Hagee and Brooklyn Tabernacle with Pastor Jim Cymbala.
For more updates: www.cana’svoice.com;
