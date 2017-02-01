In God We Trust – Bryan Hutson

It’s over. Whew.

I’m sure, like me, you were tired of all the mud slinging and political ads.

We have a new Commander in Chief, Donald Trump.

Regardless, if your candidate won or lost, we are to pray for our leaders.

1 Timothy 2: 1-4 “First of all, then, I urge that supplications, prayers, intercessions, and thanksgivings be made for all people, for kings and all who are in high positions, that we may lead a peaceful and quiet life, godly and dignified in every way. This is good, and it is pleasing in the sight of God our Savior, who desires all people to be saved and to come to the knowledge of the truth.”

So, (taking a quote from a friend on Facebook)

Pray for the winner. He needs it.

Pray for the loser. She needs it.

Go be the change that this world needs…

Go, be Jesus.

It starts with us.

This world needs Jesus.

There is only ONE who can fix the problems of this nation.

God Almighty.

We can trust God.

Our sovereign God.

He’s Faithful, Just, Full of Mercy, Grace, Love and Compassionate.

America must return to our first love. We must remember that this nation was founded on godly principles and allow Him to turn us around.

Romans 13:1 “Let every person be subject to the governing authorities. For there is no authority except from God, and those that exist have been instituted by God.”

In God, We Trust.