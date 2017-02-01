Love Is A Powerful Thing

Matthew 22:37-40 And He said to him, You shall love the Lord your God with all your heart, and with all your soul, and with all your mind. This is the great and foremost commandment. And a second is like it, You shall love your neighbor as yourself. On these two commandments depend the whole Law and the Prophets.

I recall my great grandson, who was almost 4 at the time, leaned over and whispered into the ear of my daughter, “I love God.” I couldn’t hear what he said so I asked her what he had whispered. When she told me, I grinned and said, “No matter how soft you say something to God, He can hear it. You can just think something and He can hear it, and He especially likes to hear us say we love Him.”

I heard a preacher once say an elderly married couple was celebrating their anniversary and the wife asked her husband why he never told her he loved her. His answer was this, “I told you I loved you when I married you, and if I change my mind I’ll let you know.”

All of us like to be told we are loved. We can show our love for others by the things we do for them, but there is nothing quite as fulfilling as hearing those three words-I love you.

I have heard men and women say their fathers never said to them, “I love you.” I don’t know that I can remember my Dad saying it verbally to me, but he proved his love for me and our family by his provision for us. I felt so secure knowing my daddy was going to protect and provide for his family. In all that he did for us, he was saying I love you.

Our Heavenly Father has proven His great love for us in providing His only begotten Son on Calvary as a sacrifice for our sins. By our acceptance of this heavenly gift we will spend eternity with Him. Not only has He provided for us eternally but Paul wrote in Philippians 4:19: “And my God shall supply all your needs according to His riches in glory in Christ Jesus.”

No, my ears have never heard the voice of God say “I love you,” but I have heard it in my heart and soul where it matters. He is telling us He loves us when we wake up to a new day, stand up to walk, open our eyes to see, enjoy the sound of children laughing and birds singing, feel the touch of loving hands, live in a nation that still enjoys freedom of worship and the list is endless. You can just add all your blessings to the list.

Actually, God’s Word is a love story, and He has given it to us so we will know how much He loves us.

Thank you, Father, for Your great love that has provided for us.