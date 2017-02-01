REVIEW: Lauren Talley – The Gospel

Producer: Lauren Talley

Record Label: Horizon Records/Crossroads Music Group

Website: www.laurentalley.com / www.thetalleys.com

Lauren Talley has certainly created a name for herself through the years not only with her family The Talleys, but also as a young emerging solo artist. Her latest CD, The Gospel, is another great work that Lauren presents as a labor of love and passion for gospel music.

Opening the CD with a proclamation “I Believe,” she is joined by friends Brian Free and Assurance. This song sets the stage as we journey on to a great message on “The Cradle, The Cross And The Crown.” This song lays out the life of Christ and what He did for us.

Lauren brings the temp up with the song “I Hear A Song” along with Gordon Mote. I love that Lauren brought in several friends to join her on this new CD. Another friend she featured is on the next track “Everything” with Grammy nominee and Dove Award-winning singer/songwriter Cindy Morgan. This CD is the first time Lauren put pen to paper and wrote songs for her own project, and this song I would say is a great start (which she cowrote with Morgan and Kenna West)!

One of my favorites is “The Blood Of Jesus Speaks For Me.” This song has a powerful message and sounds like a hymn that has been around for decades. We jump forward to the final song “What Grace Is Mine.” Lauren is joined by another great young talent Riley Harrison Clark on this tune. These two have collaborated before, and this is yet another wonderful work they present together.

If you are a Lauren Talley fan or maybe never really listened to her solo stuff, I believe you will enjoy this CD. I encourage you to go buy it at your local Christian retailer or online.

Track Listing:

I Believe (featuring Brian Free & Assurance)

The Cradle, The Cross And The Crown

I Am Not Ashamed

I Hear A Song (featuring Gordon Mote)

Everything (featuring Cindy Morgan)

The God Who Never Changes

Our Song Will Be Jesus

The Blood Of Jesus Speaks For Me

Hallelujah, What A Savior

What Grace Is Mine (featuring Riley Harrison Clark)