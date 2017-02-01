REVIEW: Mark Bishop – Seasons

Producer: Jeff Collins & Mark Bishop

Record Label: Sonlite Records/Crossroads Music Group

Website: www.markbishopmusic.com

Mark starts off this album with “That’s When It’s Time To Pray”. It’s a medium tempo song, with a very contemporary sound. It really pushes that contemporary line. Personally, it’s a little too much for my taste. I probably would’ve saved this song for later in the album because it’s so different from the rest. “I Can Rejoice” starts with a mandolin. The style of this song seems a little more like the Mark we are used to. It takes you back to that Country/Southern Gospel feel that Mark has always had. I like it much better than the previous song. Next is, “You Can’t Ask Too Much Of My God.” I was glad to see him bring this old Bishops song back. He sings it a little differently, and honestly, I like the original version better. However, I love the message in this song. “Can I Pray For You” brings back another old, familiar song. I remember hearing this song as a kid. He does a good job on this one.

Next up is the medium paced song, “Listening For The Call.” I like this song. It’s very catchy and has a bluegrass feel. That genre, in my opinion, fits his voice best. “With Me Always” takes the pace back down to a slow ballad. Guest Artist, Lauren Talley sings a duet with Mark on this song. The message is very comforting. Things speed up with, “Remember Who He Is, Remember What He Does.” This is another old song that I remember hearing as a young girl. This song is a “head bobber”. “I Got Here As Fast As I Could” is a traditional Mark Bishop song. This is one of his very popular “story” songs. Mark has always been known for singing songs that have a story line. I remember watching him sing this song live, years ago at Singing in the Sun in Myrtle Beach, SC. I’ll never forget that performance.

“Cloud Nine, Headed For Ten” is a fast song that lifts your spirits. It’s a good one to follow up “I Got Here As Fast As I Could” because of the emotion in that particular song. If I had to pick a favorite off of this album, this one would be it. Another ballad follows entitled “The Other Room.” It’s another emotional song about a passing loved one but gives you comfort in knowing that they’re not far away. “Perfectly Honest” keeps the pace pretty slow. It’s another story song. “My Name Is Jesus” features several different artists including Lauren Talley, Mitchel Jon, and Ivan Parker. It walks you through the death, burial, and resurrection of Jesus Christ from different perspectives. This song is very theatrical. It sounds like something that would be in an Easter play.

Mark Bishop is no stranger to Gospel music. This project brought back some familiar songs that I grew up hearing on the radio, as well as a few newer songs recorded specifically for this collection. The background vocals don’t mix well with his voice or style. The bluegrass style songs, to me, were the best on the whole album. They just seem to fit him best. I give this CD an overall 4 stars. If you are a Mark Bishop fan from years back, you’ll love this album!

Track Listing:

That’s When It’s Time To Pray (New Recording)

I Can Rejoice

You Can’t Ask Too Much Of My God

Can I Pray For You?

I’m Listening For The Call

With Me Always (with Lauren Talley)

Remember Who He Is, Remember What He Does

I Got Here As Fast As I Could

Cloud Nine Headed For Ten

The Other Room (New Recording)

Perfectly Honest (with The Bishops)

My Name Is Jesus (with Lauren Talley, Ivan Parker, and Mitchell Jon)

[Total: 1 Average: 4/5]