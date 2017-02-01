Ad
News Ticker

Unexplainable, Undeniable Love

February 1, 2017 Karen Harding Karen Harding 0

Karen Harding
Karen Harding

It’s February.  The month of Love.  I want to talk about a love that will never fail.  A love that will not hurt you.  A love you can believe in.  A love you can trust.  Yes, the unexplainable, undeniable love of Jesus!  Oh, what a love!  It’s hard to understand the depths of His love. He gave His life for mine!  So many wonderful songs have been written about God’s love for us! The Love of God, Love Lifted Me, Oh How He Loves You and Me, and a really old one I remember hearing The Gospel Echoes (Buck Rambo, Dottie Rambo and Shirley Cohron) sing…”Oh, What a Love that He gave me, Oh, what a peace in my soul, Oh, what a joy when He saved me, cleansed me and made me whole!” The verse says “Giving His life to redeem me, holding my hand day by day, giving me hope for tomorrow, hearing each time that I pray”. I was a young girl, this was on vinyl on our old stereo, but somehow, the words got in my spirit and are still there!  Oh, what a LOVE!!  The precious, unchanging, never-failing, LOVE of God!

Can somebody say “AMEN”??  Blessings!!

Karen Harding on sabtwitterKaren Harding on sabfacebook
Karen Harding
Karen has been involved in Gospel Music as long as she can remember. At age 2 her parents gave her a quarter to stand on a chair and sing at her local church. At age 4 she started singing tenor with her 8 year old brother, Gary. She no longer needs the chair and is still singing.

Karen won the 2003 Exalting Him Talent Search, which landed her a record deal with the highly acclaimed Daywind Music Group with distribution by Word Entertainment.

Karen has been blessed to share the stage or sing on projects with some of the best in Gospel Music: The Gaither’s, Mark Lowry, Michael English, The Isaacs, LordSong, Mike Bowling, Reba Rambo-McGuire, The Crabb Family, Nancy Grandquist, The McGruder’s, Kurt Carr and many more.

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2017 | MH Magazine WordPress Theme by MH Themes