AG Publicity Welcomes Michael Combs

February 2, 2017

MichaelCombspromo326TODD, N.C. – (February 2, 2017) – Celebrated singer/songwriter Michael Combs has signed an exclusive publicity and marketing agreement with AG Publicity, Southern Gospel’s premier full-service PR agency.

Michael Combs is no stranger to Gospel music and is a gifted songwriter, musician, and singer. He has been traveling around the globe for 27 years sharing Jesus Christ in song and testimony in his passionate and humorous style. Those who have seen him in concert agree that God created Michael Combs to be a very unique individual.

In spite of his many health issues during the 27 years, God has used Michael to win souls and encourage Christians. God has shown favor upon Michael Combs Ministries, and for that reason he has been extremely successful. Michael and his wife, Denise, make their home in Todd, North Carolina.

AG Publicity President Deon Unthank, stated, “I have watched Michael Combs through the years, as he has ministered in his own unique way.  I’ve personally been touched by his singing and testimony. I look forward to working with him to reach even more souls for the Lord.”

Combs commented, “I am looking forward to working with AG Publicity. I believe that together and with God’s blessing, we will grow Michael Combs Ministries to reach more people for Christ than ever before!”

If you would like to interview Michael contact AG Publicity at info@agpublicity.com.

To learn more about Michael Combs you can go to https://www.michaelcombs.com/ or find him on FaceBook at https://www.facebook.com/michaelcombsministry/.

To book Michael Combs contact Beckie Simmons Agency at beckie@bsaworld.com or call 615-595-7500.

