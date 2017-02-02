Steve Ladd Signs with Sonlite Records

Arden, N.C. – (February 2, 2017) – Sonlite Records, an imprint of Crossroads Label Group, is excited to announce the signing of Christian solo artist Steve Ladd.

The Dayton Ohio native, now located in Centre Alabama will release his new recording No Excuses, No Regrets later this year on the label. Steve is considered one of the premier vocalists in Inspirational / Southern Gospel music.

“Sonlite is thrilled to welcome one of the industry’s most prolific talents, with Steve joining the family,” states Chris White. “Steve has garnered a reputation in the business as one of true professionalism. We are expecting a long and fruitful run with Steve and the label.”

“I’m so excited for this opportunity to partner with Crossroads and Sonlite Records!” says Ladd. “I can’t think of a better organization to work with to get my music out to the world! I’m looking forward to a long relationship with Chris, Jeff, Greg and the whole Crossroads family!”

No Excuses, No Regrets releases later in 2017 on Sonlite Records.