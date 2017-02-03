GMA Hall of Fame Inductee Jeff Stice Announces the Release of JEFF TRAX

SMITHS GROVE, Ky. – (February 3, 2017) – GMA Hall of Fame inductee and multi-award winning pianist Jeff Stice is very excited to announce the release of his new line of sound tracks.

Entitled JEFF TRAX, these new accompaniment tracks will be released with vocal tracks in a high and low format as well as accompaniment tracks for performing pianists as well.

Jeff said, “I get asked all of the time if I will be making my soundtracks available for church pianists and piano players that play for groups. I’ve put a lot of time, care and cost into producing my piano accompaniment, and I want to share them with other pianists. They’re so much fun to play with! I’ll be offering the piano accompaniment for five different songs along with a demo of each on one disc.

The HI-LO vocal accompaniment will feature 10 classic hymns in two different keys for each on a single disc as well. This will enable the singer to be comfortable with singing the song in a key that is suitable for the individual. More information on JEFF TRAX will be available online.

You can learn more about Jeff Stice at http://www.jeffsticemusic.com.

Follow Jeff on FaceBook at https://www.facebook.com/ jeffsticemusic or Twitter at https://twitter.com/ JeffsBleedinBlu.

