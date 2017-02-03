Ad
News Ticker

GMA Hall of Fame Inductee Jeff Stice Announces the Release of JEFF TRAX

February 3, 2017 Absolutely Gospel Music News & Scoops 0

Standingonpiano326SMITHS GROVE, Ky. – (February 3, 2017) – GMA Hall of Fame inductee and multi-award winning pianist Jeff Stice is very excited to announce the release of his new line of sound tracks.

Entitled JEFF TRAX, these new accompaniment tracks will be released with vocal tracks in a high and low format as well as accompaniment tracks for performing pianists as well.

Jeff said, “I get asked all of the time if I will be making my soundtracks available for church pianists and piano players that play for groups. I’ve put a lot of time, care and cost into producing my piano accompaniment, and I want to share them with other pianists. They’re so much fun to play with! I’ll be offering the piano accompaniment for five different songs along with a demo of each on one disc.

The HI-LO vocal accompaniment will feature 10 classic hymns in two different keys for each on a single disc as well. This will enable the singer to be comfortable with singing the song in a key that is suitable for the individual. More information on JEFF TRAX will be available online.

If you would like to interview Jeff Stice contact AG Publicity at info@agpublicity.com.

You can learn more about Jeff Stice at http://www.jeffsticemusic.com.

Follow Jeff on FaceBook at https://www.facebook.com/jeffsticemusic or Twitter at https://twitter.com/JeffsBleedinBlu.

To book Jeff contact Beckie Simmons Agency at  beckie@bsaworld.com or call 615-595-7500.

Absolutely Gospel Music on sabyoutubeAbsolutely Gospel Music on sabvimeoAbsolutely Gospel Music on sabtwitterAbsolutely Gospel Music on sabfacebook
Absolutely Gospel Music
Formed over 19 years ago by Deon & Susan Unthank originally as SoGospelNews.com, the site was birthed from an email discussion group by the same name. The SoGospelNews email discussion list was created by the Unthanks after the Singing News shut down its extremely popular discussion list. SoGospelNews started as a simple webpage listing artists, fans, individuals, etc. that were avid supporters of the newly formed SoGospelNews talk list. The site eventually took on printing news for Southern Gospel artists, and eventually took on reviewing the latest recordings from both signed and independent artists within the small genre. SoGospelNews became the most viewed Southern Gospel website on the Internet with over 4,000,000 hits per month.

The Unthank family are now involved in the site, as well as the addition of over two dozen staff writers. The website is based out of Murfreesboro, Tennessee. In April 2010, SoGospelNews changed its name to AbsolutelyGospel.com. The name change allows them to cover news items of not only Southern Gospel, but also Country Gospel, Inspirational, and Black Gospel.

On January 5, 2011, Susan Unthank passed away, leaving the website in control of Deon, their son, Chris, and their daughter Amy.

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2017 | MH Magazine WordPress Theme by MH Themes