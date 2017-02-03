Prayer Requested For Sarah Davison of HIGHROAD

Nashville, Tenn. – (February 3, 2017) Special prayer is requested for Sarah Davison of the Award winning female group HIGHROAD. After consulting with her Doctor, Sarah will be going through surgery and is asking prayer for God to direct the hands of the surgeon.

Sarah commented, “The surgery is this Tuesday morning at a Nashville Hospital. I appreciate and am honored to have so many folks praying for me. God is faithful and I know He is the greatest Healer. I am trusting in Him and I can’t wait to get back on the road soon doing what I love the most.”

Sarah expects to be back on the road by the end of February and appreciates the many thoughts and prayers. If there are updates that Sarah wishes to share you can check the HIGHROAD FaceBook page to keep up with Sarah and the entire group.