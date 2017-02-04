Father of Les Butler Passes Away

From the Old Time Preachers Quartet Facebook:

Please remember Les and his family during this time of the loss of his father.

Mr. Robert “Bobby” Butler, age 76, of Mt. Sterling, Kentucky, formerly of Morehead, Kentucky, and St. Cloud, Florida, went home to be with the Lord, Thursday morning February 2, 2017 at the Windsor Care Center in Mt. Sterling, Kentucky.

He was born September 5, 1940, in Rowan County, Kentucky, the son of the late William Lovel and Opal Roberts Butler.

Bobby was the President of the Soldier Church of God conference and was former Pastor of the Lake County Church of God in Griffith, Indiana, Hannah Road Church of God in Mansfield, Ohio, and Ocean Street Church of God in St. Cloud, Florida.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 52 years, Chloe Jean Madden Butler.

Bobby is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Les A. and Beverly Butler of Smyrna, Tennessee: grandson, Matthew Allen and his wife Kimberly Butler of Smyrna, Tennessee, and granddaughter Amber Dawn Butler of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, one sister, Anna Sue Fritter of St. Cloud, Florida. He also leaves many other family members and friends who will sadly miss him.

He loved the call of being a pastor. There was nothing he would rather do than visit the sick in their homes or hospital rooms.

Funeral services will be held at 11 AM Friday, February 10, 2017, at Globe Funeral Chapel in Olive Hill, Kentucky with Brother Don Painter and his son, Brother Les Butler officiating. Burial will follow in the Bowen Chapel Cemetery in Olive Hill, Kentucky.

Friends may visit from 6 PM to 8 PM Thursday, February 9, 2017, and after 9 AM on Friday at Globe Funeral Chapel, 17277 West Highway US 60, Olive Hill, Kentucky 41164

Friends and family will serve as pallbearers.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.globefc.com