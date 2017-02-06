Monday – February 6, 2017

Jeff & Sheri Easter hold on to the #1 spot this week with the fan favorite tune “Someone’s Listenin’.” The chart also sees debuts this week from Mark Bishop, Canton Junction, Down Easy Boys, and Lore Family. Fan favorite this week belonged to the Jim Brady Trio‘s “Homesick For Heaven.” Other favorite among the fans included the latest singles from Jeff & Sheri Easter, Tribute, Mark Trammell Quartet, and Kingsmen!
Top 40 Weekly Chart
|
TW
|
LW
|
#WK
|
TITLE
|
ARTIST
|
PEAK
|
1
|
1
|
18
|Someone’s Listenin’
|Jeff & Sheri Easter
|
1(2)
|
2
|
2
|
17
|Never Forsaken
|Tribute
|
2
|
3
|
3
|
15
|Homesick For Heaven
|Jim Brady Trio
|
3
|
4
|
8
|
16
|He Welcomes the Beggar
|11th Hour
|
4
|
5
|
5
|
12
|Heavenly Father
|Cana’s Voice
|
5
|
6
|
7
|
16
|Joshua Led God’s Children
|Ernie Haase & Signature Sound
|
6
|
7
|
11
|
13
|There Is Coming a Day
|Talleys
|
7
|
8
|
13
|
9
|Still
|Legacy Five
|
8
|
9
|
9
|
16
|Only Faith Can See
|Erwins
|
7
|
10
|
4
|
24
|Mourning Into Dancing
|Bowling Family
|
1(2)
|
11
|
16
|
3
|I Choose Christ
|Karen Peck & New River
|
11
|
12
|
12
|
12
|Don’t You Think You Ought to Worship Me
|Wisecarvers
|
5
|
13
|
18
|
5
|Never Will I Ever Again
|Greater Vision
|
13
|
14
|
14
|
14
|Already In Canaan Land
|Mark Trammell Quartet
|
14
|
15
|
15
|
13
|We Are Not Ashamed
|Taylors
|
15
|
16
|
6
|
23
|Here I Stand Amazed
|Kingsmen
|
6
|
17
|
22
|
9
|If I Shout
|Jason Crabb
|
17
|
18
|
10
|
25
|Somebody’s Miracle
|Brian Free & Assurance
|
3
|
19
|
19
|
15
|The Prodigal Son
|Second Half Quartet
|
19
|
20
|
20
|
17
|O, the Blood
|Gordon Mote
|
17
|
21
|
24
|
8
|He Was There
|LeFevre Quartet
|
21
|
22
|
26
|
3
|Rocks
|Isaacs
|
22
|
23
|
*
|
1
|That’s When It’s Time to Pray
|Mark Bishop
|
23
|
24
|
17
|
23
|God Is Always Good
|Amber Nelon Thompson
|
5
|
25
|
25
|
15
|Working On a Building
|Gaither Vocal Band
|
25
|
26
|
32
|
12
|Lead Them to Jesus
|Ball Brothers
|
26
|
27
|
27
|
4
|Soldier of the Cross
|Allison Speer
|
27
|
28
|
33
|
2
|Living Proof
|Wilburn & Wilburn
|
28
|
29
|
30
|
4
|When I Cross to the Other Side of Jordan
|Blackwood Brothers
|
29
|
30
|
21
|
27
|My Father’s House
|Nelons
|
1(6)
|
31
|
*
|
1
|When He Was On the Cross
|Canton Junction
|
31
|
32
|
29
|
3
|I Heard About a Man
|Anchormen
|
29
|
33
|
37
|
2
|Unbreak the World
|Hoskins Family
|
33
|
34
|
34
|
17
|It Doesn’t Get Better Than This
|Hyssongs
|
15
|
35
|
*
|
1
|The Song of the Ransomed
|Down East Boys
|
35
|
36
|
*
|
1
|Because of Calvary
|Lore Family
|
36
|
37
|
38
|
14
|He Lives to Love
|Watts, Rowsey & Bean
|
22
|
38
|
28
|
22
|I Love You This Much
|Whisnants
|
1
|
39
|
39
|
2
|I’m Gonna Need a Hand
|Rochesters
|
39
|
40
|
40
|
11
|It Ain’t Gonna Worry Me Long
|Guardians
|
32
|
TW – This
week on the chart
|
LW – Last
week on the chart
|
#WK – Number
of weeks
on the chart
|
#1 For
the Week
|
Indicates 1st Week on chart
|
Greatest Gain on Chart
|
On
chart the longest
|
Highest on chart after dropping off
