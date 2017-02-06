Monday – February 6, 2017

Ad
February 6, 2017 Absolutely Gospel Music Weekly Chart 0

Jeff & Sheri Easter hold on to the #1 spot this week with the fan favorite tune “Someone’s Listenin’.” The chart also sees debuts this week from Mark BishopCanton Junction, Down Easy Boys, and Lore Family. Fan favorite this week belonged to the Jim Brady Trio‘s “Homesick For Heaven.” Other favorite among the fans included the latest singles from Jeff & Sheri EasterTributeMark Trammell Quartet, and Kingsmen!

Top 40 Weekly Chart

TW
LW
#WK
TITLE
ARTIST
PEAK
1
1
18
 Someone’s Listenin’ Jeff & Sheri Easter
1(2)
2
2
17
 Never Forsaken Tribute
2
3
3
15
 Homesick For Heaven Jim Brady Trio
3
4
8
16
 He Welcomes the Beggar 11th Hour
4
5
5
12
 Heavenly Father Cana’s Voice
5
6
7
16
 Joshua Led God’s Children Ernie Haase & Signature Sound
6
7
11
13
 There Is Coming a Day Talleys
7
8
13
9
 Still Legacy Five
8
9
9
16
 Only Faith Can See Erwins
7
10
4
24
 Mourning Into Dancing Bowling Family
1(2)
11
16
3
 I Choose Christ Karen Peck & New River
11
12
12
12
 Don’t You Think You Ought to Worship Me Wisecarvers
5
13
18
5
 Never Will I Ever Again Greater Vision
13
14
14
14
 Already In Canaan Land Mark Trammell Quartet
14
15
15
13
 We Are Not Ashamed Taylors
15
16
6
23
 Here I Stand Amazed Kingsmen
6
17
22
9
 If I Shout Jason Crabb
17
18
10
25
 Somebody’s Miracle Brian Free & Assurance
3
19
19
15
 The Prodigal Son Second Half Quartet
19
20
20
17
 O, the Blood Gordon Mote
17
21
24
8
 He Was There LeFevre Quartet
21
22
26
3
 Rocks Isaacs
22
23
*
1
 That’s When It’s Time to Pray Mark Bishop
23
24
17
23
 God Is Always Good Amber Nelon Thompson
5
25
25
15
 Working On a Building Gaither Vocal Band
25
26
32
12
 Lead Them to Jesus Ball Brothers
26
27
27
4
 Soldier of the Cross Allison Speer
27
28
33
2
 Living Proof Wilburn & Wilburn
28
29
30
4
 When I Cross to the Other Side of Jordan Blackwood Brothers
29
30
21
27
 My Father’s House Nelons
1(6)
31
*
1
 When He Was On the Cross Canton Junction
31
32
29
3
 I Heard About a Man Anchormen
29
33
37
2
 Unbreak the World Hoskins Family
33
34
34
17
 It Doesn’t Get Better Than This Hyssongs
15
35
*
1
 The Song of the Ransomed Down East Boys
35
36
*
1
 Because of Calvary Lore Family
36
37
38
14
 He Lives to Love Watts, Rowsey & Bean
22
38
28
22
 I Love You This Much Whisnants
1
39
39
2
 I’m Gonna Need a Hand Rochesters
39
40
40
11
 It Ain’t Gonna Worry Me Long Guardians
32
TW – This
week on the chart
LW – Last
week on the chart
#WK – Number
of weeks
on the chart
#1 For
the Week
Indicates 1st Week on chart
Greatest Gain on Chart
On
chart the longest
Highest on chart after dropping off
Absolutely Gospel Music
Formed over 19 years ago by Deon & Susan Unthank originally as SoGospelNews.com, the site was birthed from an email discussion group by the same name. The SoGospelNews email discussion list was created by the Unthanks after the Singing News shut down its extremely popular discussion list. SoGospelNews started as a simple webpage listing artists, fans, individuals, etc. that were avid supporters of the newly formed SoGospelNews talk list. The site eventually took on printing news for Southern Gospel artists, and eventually took on reviewing the latest recordings from both signed and independent artists within the small genre. SoGospelNews became the most viewed Southern Gospel website on the Internet with over 4,000,000 hits per month.

The Unthank family are now involved in the site, as well as the addition of over two dozen staff writers. The website is based out of Murfreesboro, Tennessee. In April 2010, SoGospelNews changed its name to AbsolutelyGospel.com. The name change allows them to cover news items of not only Southern Gospel, but also Country Gospel, Inspirational, and Black Gospel.

On January 5, 2011, Susan Unthank passed away, leaving the website in control of Deon, their son, Chris, and their daughter Amy.

