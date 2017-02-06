Singer Songwriter Tim Hill Releases New CD

CLEVELAND, Tenn. – (February 6, 2017) – Tim Hill, General Overseer of the Church of God (Cleveland) and celebrated singer/songwriter, is excited to announce the release of his much anticipated new recording. The new release, entitled Portrait of Heritage, is long overdue from the writer who brought the industry such gems as “He’s Still In the Fire” and “In the Midst of It All”.

Portrait of Heritage features more notable songs from the pen of Hill as well as production work from industry veteran and musical icon Johnny Minick (Goodman Revival, The Happy Goodmans).

Tim stated, “My new album, Portrait of Heritage, is truly a musical photograph of who I am and have been throughout life. Fifty years ago as a seven year old child, I was captured by the music of the church. The memories of summer camp meetings, Southern Gospel concerts, church choirs and Redback Hymnal singing still evokes an emotion in me that’s hard to ignore. I loved it then and still love it now.”

“I must say that this project is long overdue! I have been blessed time and time again by Tim Hill and his passion for the gospel. I’ve enjoyed working with him on this project. I have confidence that this music will be a blessing to many.”, commented producer Johnny Minick.

Pastor Tom Sterbens, songwriter of “An Audience of One” said, “I had always hoped someone may record this song who already lives in the grip of what the song says. Because for that person, the song would simply be a testimony about what their heart already knows to be true as opposed to an observation of what might be. Tim Hill is that kind of worshiper. For years, I’ve noticed he always sings before he preaches or while he’s preaching, and I have made a discovery: the song is not for the audience of people but for the One with whom we seek an audience. Only then will a song, a sermon or anything else really matter, because only then is there a chance that something eternal will happen!” Hill was instrumental in the composition of many of the songs on the recording. While the “Camp Meeting Medley” includes four songs from the Redback Hymnal and three other songs not written by Tim, he did write three songs himself, including “One More Hallelujah”, “I’m Dying To Tell You I Love You”, and his classic hit “He’s Still In The Fire”, Johnny and Tim co-wrote four songs together including “I’m Just Changing Mountains”, “I’m Looking Forward To Looking Back”, “Settle The Score”, and “A Miracle On The Other Side Of The Mountain”. The first single from Portrait of Heritage will be Tim’s classic hit song “He’s Still In The Fire”. The song will impact radio later this winter. Portrait of Heaven is available now on Amazon MP3 ( http://ow.ly/dgsM308J22b), Google Play (http://ow.ly/DP78308J2Uq), iTunes (http://ow.ly/tJME308J3OZ), Spotify (http://ow.ly/29Ox308J4LU), and on CD Baby at (http://www.cdbaby.com/Search/ VGltIEhpbGw%3d/0), or by calling 800-323-7264. Portrait of Heaven Track list: Camp Meeting Medley I’m Just Changing Mountains Until You’ve Known The Love I’m Looking Forward To Looking Back One More Hallelujah Settle The Score A Miracle On The Other Side Of The Mountain I Want To Know More About My Lord I’m Dying To Tell You I Love You He’s Still In The Fire An Audience Of One If you would like to interview Tim Hill contact AG Publicity at info@agpublicity.com. You can learn more about Dr. Tim Hill by going to his website at Tim Hill Website. Dr. Hills FaceBook page is https://www.facebook.com/ TimHillMinistries?fref=ts.