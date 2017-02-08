Ad
News Ticker

Choose God’s Path

February 8, 2017 Jim Sheldon Jim Sheldon 0

Jim Sheldon - The Positive Cowboy
Jim Sheldon – The Positive Cowboy

Proverbs 3:6 says:” acknowledge Him in all you way and He will direct you path”

Many times we get caught up with trying to do great things for God. He will bless faithful service by winning lost people to Christ. He blesses whatever we willingly give to Him.

22 years ago I totally surrendered my entire life to Jesus Christ. I sacrificed, trained and took advantage of every opportunity to singing gospel music. Always seeking to stretch and grow the abilities God has given me. A lot of frustration, disappointment and many times wanting to quit where included.

Then over 5 years ago, I realized I was trying to do all this for God. That’s why the failures happened. Then God helped me understand; that God’s not about what we accomplish for Him. He wants the most intimate relationship, this side of Heaven, with us!

So, I took my hands off my life, my ministry and all my pursuits and turned it totally over to Jesus Christ! From that point on God’s been the driving force through the greater opportunities that have come.

In everything you do put God first; He will direct and crown your efforts with Success.” Proverbs 3:6 (Living Bible Paraphrase)

Putting God First Ministry is not just a title or slogan. It’s my life’s work!

So, I “Choose God’s Path”, He will guide & bless your efforts

I pray for prosperity for all my Fellow Servants of Jesus Christ!

Putting God First Ministry

The Positive Cowboy” Jim Sheldon

Jim Sheldon on Facebook
Jim Sheldon
The Positive Cowboy at Jim Sheldon Website
jim spent almost 20 years working jobs that wouldn’t conflict with a singing schedule. during that time, jim honed his craft, spending six incredible summers studying at the charles novell school of music.

one such door was opened for jim when he was given the opportunity to sing with the keetons (founded by gold city tenor dan keeton).

after dan disbanded the keetons to take a position with gold city, jim decided that rather than sit at home and wait for another group to call, he would take a step of faith and establish a solo ministry. putting god first ministry was born at that time.

jim’s hard work paid off with the signing of a new recording contract with homeland inspiration group’s mont eagle records and first-ever charting single – “god is looking at my heart.” his debut album for mont eagle records, i belong to jesus, released in the fall of 2011.

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2017 | MH Magazine WordPress Theme by MH Themes