Who Touched Me? – Dr. Tim Hill

And a certain woman, which had an issue of blood twelve years, and had suffered many things of many physicians, and had spent all that she had, and was nothing bettered, but rather grew worse, When she had heard of Jesus, came in the press behind, and touched his garment. For she said, If I may touch but his clothes, I shall be whole. And straightway the fountain of her blood was dried up; and she felt in her body that she was healed of that plague. And Jesus, immediately knowing in himself that virtue had gone out of him, turned him about in the press, and said, Who touched my clothes? And his disciples said unto him, You see the multitude crowding you, and yet you say, Who touched me? And he looked round about to see her that had done this thing. But the woman fearing and trembling, knowing what was done in her, came and fell down before him, and told him all the truth. And he said unto her, Daughter, thy faith has made thee whole; go in peace, and be whole of your sickness. (Mark 5:25-34).
The religion of Jesus Christ still attracts more people than any name on earth. More books are written about Him than any other person. Church property alone runs into the multiplied billions of dollars in value. Every media outlet imaginable helps send the message of his love. Songs of praise ring out every week. Funds are raised for telling the old story. Christianity is big business. Why isn’t that sufficient? Why is something more needed? The answer is in this story of the sick woman who touched Jesus.
A woman in deep need came timidly through the crowd and touched Jesus’ garment. Immediately, our Lord asked, “Who touched my clothes?” He acknowledged that power had gone out of Him. This mystery leaves us as curious as the disciples who said, “You see the multitude crowding you, and yet you say, Who touched me?”
You might say, “Can this same thing happen now?” Indeed it does. It is the difference between getting nothing and receiving everything needed. And for many religions, it is no different than going to Wal-Mart. It is an hour with the crowd. Both are exhausting experiences. You are glad to get home and change into something more comfortable. You were part of the crowd, but were you a part of Him?
Did anything happen the last time you were in church to change you? Were you conscious of His divine power? Were you hoping that something might rub off on you? Or, did you go with a purpose of touching Him for your need?
You can go to church all your life and never realize an experience with Jesus–and some people do. It takes more than being a part of the crowd. It takes an act of faith on our part. It’s easy to be a part of a crowd but never touch the Christ. Maybe you have been to church many times. You have sung. You have prayed. You have given. You have done all these things, but You don’t have an experience.
The answer to that problem is to do what the woman did in this old bible text. Touch Jesus Christ! It isn’t touching His religion that will cleanse your conscience anymore than touching France will make you a Frenchman. We must determine that He is our answer. Being caught up in the excitement and program of Christianity is not enough. We need Jesus Christ. Our need is personal. Our need is direct.
The good news is however, he welcomes our touch as much as we welcome His.
