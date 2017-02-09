Who Touched Me? – Dr. Tim Hill

A woman in deep need came timidly through the crowd and touched Jesus’ garment. Immediately, our Lord asked, “Who touched my clothes?” He acknowledged that power had gone out of Him. This mystery leaves us as curious as the disciples who said, “You see the multitude crowding you, and yet you say, Who touched me?”

You might say, “Can this same thing happen now?” Indeed it does. It is the difference between getting nothing and receiving everything needed. And for many religions, it is no different than going to Wal-Mart. It is an hour with the crowd. Both are exhausting experiences. You are glad to get home and change into something more comfortable. You were part of the crowd, but were you a part of Him?

Did anything happen the last time you were in church to change you? Were you conscious of His divine power? Were you hoping that something might rub off on you? Or, did you go with a purpose of touching Him for your need?