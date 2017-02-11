Judy Clapsaddle of Soul Purpose Quartet Passes Away

Soul Purpose Quartet is sad to say that Group member Judy Clapsaddle has passed away. Below is her Obituary:

Judy (Castle) Clapsaddle, age 72, of Grove City, took hold of her Savior’s hand and was led into Glory in the early morning hours of February 4, 2017 at Mt Carmel Medical Center while surrounded by her loving family and friends. Judy never met a stranger. In fact, Judy was known to say, “The first time we meet, you’re my friend. After that, you’re family.” Family and church meant everything to Judy. Also known by many who loved her as “Mommaw,” she lived to love people and worked tirelessly to show them the only way to Heaven; through Jesus Christ. She spent 54 years of her life traveling the country to minister and sing the gospel through her family’s group, Soul Purpose Quartet. Judy recorded many professional CDs with her family and received several accolades for her servitude in gospel music, but that was never her purpose. Judy always said, “Your soul is our purpose” and truly, she lived her life to fulfill that purpose. Judy received commendations over the years from Mayor of Columbus, Michael Coleman; District 23 Representative, Cheryl Grossman and Speaker, William Batchelder of the Ohio House of Representatives; Ohio Governor, John Kasich and Lt. Governor, Mary Taylor; and even received a special commission from Governor of Kentucky, Steven Beshear as a Kentucky Colonel. As an active member of the First Baptist Church of Grove City and the Alpha & Omega Life Group, she and her husband promoted quarterly southern gospel concerts, in addition to the schedule she kept singing on the road. Judy always made sure everyone had their tickets to the concerts and maintained contact with all of the churches where the group sang. Judy was also well known for the numerous families she assisted through the grieving and end-of-life preparation process while working for Hannigan Memorial Co. She was preceded in death by her parents, Arthur R. and Wanda M. Castle, daughter, Dana Sue Clapsaddle and grandson, Jake Lash. Judy is survived by her husband of 50 years Don Clapsaddle, daughters, Christy (Dan) Burkett, Misty Clapsaddle and Donna (Kip) Lash; grandchildren, Justin Paige, Ashley Paige, Christopher Clapsaddle, Michelle Labbie and Lauren Lash; and brother, Arthur D. (Janet) Castle. Friends may visit Friday from 4-7 PM at THE SPENCE-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, 2697 Columbus Street, Grove City, Ohio and Saturday from 10:00 am until time of funeral at 11:00 AM at the First Baptist Church of Grove City, 3301 Orders Road, Grove City, Ohio. Rev. Dr. Jerry Neal and Pastor, Ron Goodling, Jr. officiating. Interment will follow at Greenlawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the ministry of Soul Purpose Quartet, P.O. Box 1114, Grove City, Ohio 43123 in Judy’s memory. Arrangements entrusted with THE SPENCE-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, Grove City, Ohio where online condolences may be left at www.spencemillerfuneralhome.com.